Power Knot Scales Sustainable Operations at Emirates Flight Catering with Automated Feed System

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader in onsite organic waste management solutions, today announced the successful installation of a high-capacity Power Knot Automated Feed System (AFS) at the Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) facility at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

As one of the world's largest catering operations, EKFC serves hundreds of thousands of meals daily, generating significant organic waste during preparation. To address this at scale, Power Knot deployed a comprehensive, fully integrated system that automates and accelerates food waste handling from end to end.

The Power Knot Automated Feed System at DXB features a synchronized chain of Power Knot's standard products: the SBT-140 bin tipper , BCG-315 grinder , and FSC-500 screw conveyor, all feeding into the flagship LFC-2000 biodigester . This configuration allows EKFC to process over 3 tonne of food waste daily, converting it into grey water onsite and completely bypassing the need for traditional landfill transport.

At the center of the installation is the high-capacity LFC-2000 biodigester, capable of digesting up to 6,000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. The SBT-140 bin tipper safely tips the waste into the BCG-315 grinder. The grinder chops up the waste which is then sent 5 m through the FSC-500 to the digester.

"At EKFC, when we look at where we can make the greatest difference, it's in how we handle waste by treating it responsibly, diverting it from landfill, and finding ways to put it back into productive use. Commissioning a biodigester of this scale is a major operational milestone for us as we accelerate EKFC's landfill diversion efforts ," said Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering. "The strong cross-functional collaboration from every part of the business, in addition to consistent waste segregation efforts of teams on the ground were also key drivers of this project's successful delivery. The combination of innovation and operational commitment will continue to drive our progress on sustainability."

The integrated food waste management system supports Emirates Flight Catering's long-term environmental goals by reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills and lowering greenhouse gas emissions associated with conventional disposal methods.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to improve operations and reduce their carbon footprint.

Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently processing waste, including moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting.

For more information, visit www.powerknot.com .

About EKFC

EKFC, or Emirates Flight Catering, is one of the world's largest airline catering and support service providers. It is based in Dubai and provides over 320,000 meals daily for Emirates Airlines and over 100 other airlines flying out of Dubai Airport (DXB). EKFC also provides catering at events, having recently catered for the rugby sevens.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC