Power Knot Reaffirms Powerchips Green as Fully Plant-Based Organic Material

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader in onsite organic waste management, has officially reaffirmed that Powerchips Green comprise 100% plant-based organic material.

This announcement follows a second successful round of third-party validation released in 2026, confirming Power Knot's commitment to transparency and environmental integrity. The test was conducted by Beta Analytic, LLC, the global leader in carbon 14 testing. Beta Analytic is a subsidiary of SGS, which is the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company.

Powerchips Green are a specialized media designed to accelerate the digestion of food waste within Power Knot's line of LFC® biodigesters. By utilizing a completely organic substrate, Power Knot ensures that its waste management process remains environmentally sustainable and compliant with rigorous green standards.

The LFC biodigester is an onsite solution that eliminates the expense, mess, and carbon footprint associated with hauling food waste to landfills. Powerchips Green act as the engine of this process:

Environment: The porous, irregularly shaped chips (approximately 1 cm³) create an optimal surface area where microorganisms can rapidly reproduce.

The porous, irregularly shaped chips (approximately 1 cm³) create an optimal surface area where microorganisms can rapidly reproduce. Aeration and Moisture: The unique shape ensures that oxygen and moisture are distributed evenly, allowing microbes to digest organic matter faster and more efficiently.

The unique shape ensures that oxygen and moisture are distributed evenly, allowing microbes to digest organic matter faster and more efficiently. Universal Compatibility: Powerchips Green are compatible with all nine LFC models, which range in capacity from 10 kg (20 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) per day.

With hundreds of installations globally, the combination of LFC biodigesters and Powerchips Green provides a reliable, safe, and cost-effective method for commercial kitchens, marine vessels, and industrial facilities to reach net-zero waste goals.

Learn about Powerchips Green here: www.powerknot.com/powerchipsgreen

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to improve operations and reduce their carbon footprint.

Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently processing waste, including moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting.

For more information, visit www.powerknot.com.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC