Power Knot biodigesters to be installed at CapitaLand

FREEMONT, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it won the bid for multiple installations of biodigester to manage the disposal of food waste at CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest real estate companies. This bid was won through Power Knot's partner in Singapore, Datumstruct. Datumstruct (S) Pte Ltd is a leading solution provider for workplace solutions, environmental technology, and command centers.

CapitaLand has its headquarters in Singapore and has presence in more than 260 cities across 30 countries. CapitaLand has prioritized waste management and a circular economy in their 2021 Sustainability Report. They have committed to achieving a 25% recycling rate in their day-to-day operations. Part of CapitaLand's pathway to reach their 2030 goals includes "leveraging sustainability trends and data analytics to track critical progress in water, waste, energy and carbon emissions."

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.

"CapitaLand is in the process of integrating sustainability in the real estate life cycle," said Thomas Toh, Technical Sales Director at Datumstruct. "By globally sourcing new waste management technology such as the LFC biodigester, I am confident that CapitaLand can meet their sustainability goals and easily share key information with stakeholders."

The LFC biodigester has an NFC card reader. Only users with an authorized NFC card can deposit waste into the machine. This allows CapitaLand to account for the source of waste which can help with operations and accountability.

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com .

