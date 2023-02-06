Power Knot biodigesters win bid for food waste management at Singapore Management University

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it won the bid for the installation of six biodigesters at Singapore Management University (SMU) as their primary solution for organic waste management. This bid was won through Power Knot's partner in Singapore, Datumstruct. Datumstruct (S) Pte Ltd is a leading solution provider for workplace solutions, environmental technology, and command centers.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

"Winning the waste management bid for SMU reaffirms that Power Knot biodigesters are the best solution for educational facilities," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Our partnership with Datumstruct has allowed us to connect with like-minded customers in Singapore who are highly educated and aware of the environmental impact of food waste."

All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.

"Power Knot's food waste biodigesters are globally recognized as best in class," said Thomas Toh, Technical Sales Director at Datumstruct. Thomas added, "By partnering with Power Knot, we are able to offer workplaces the best innovative food waste solutions that comply with Singapore's strict waste management laws."

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

