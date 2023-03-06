Power Knot Food Waste Biodigester Installed in the Swiss Alps

FREMONT, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that the LFC biodigester has been installed in a resort on the Swiss Alps.

Power Knot has continued to expand globally and opened an additional office in Switzerland earlier this year. This is the first installation of a Power Knot LFC biodigester in the Swiss Alps.

"Sustainability is an intrinsic part of Swiss culture. The LFC biodigester is a food waste solution that directly answers the unique challenges we face," said Christian Welle, Director of Power Knot Switzerland. "Many cities are situated in mountainous terrain where conventional food waste pickups are expensive, time consuming, and inefficient. An onsite solution allows businesses to be responsible and accountable for their own waste reduction efforts."

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access https://powerknot.com/switzerland /

Power Knot Contact:

Cecillia Wong

Marketing Manager

Power Knot LLC

+1-408-889-8433

[email protected]

www.powerknot.com

SOURCE Power Knot LLC