Power Knot food waste digester to be installed at Kampong Ampat

News provided by

Power Knot LLC

06 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

FREEMONT, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that the LFC biodigester has been selected for installation at Kampong Ampat in Singapore. This purchase was facilitated through Power Knot's partner in Singapore, Datumstruct. Datumstruct (S) Pte Ltd is a leading solution provider for workplace solutions, environmental technology, and command centers.

Kampong Ampat is a dedicated, six-story food development factory which houses machinery befitting small and large scale operations. Prominent operators include TWG Tea Company, Qi Ji and Four Season Catering. Multiple LFC biodigester units were purchased to sustainable remove the food waste.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.

"Food manufacturing generates food scraps and waste that cannot be recycled back into the supply chain," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "Customers at Kampong Ampat can collectively use the LFC biodigester while keeping their individual waste data separate through the use of NFC card readers. Each business is able to track their own food waste and identify root causes to create solutions."

About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com.

Datumstruct Contact
Thomas Toh
Technical Sales Director
+65-6749-0206
[email protected]
www.datumstruct.co

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

Also from this source

Power Knot Unveils the Next Generation of Innovation for the LFC biodigester

Power Knot biodigesters to be installed at CapitaLand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.