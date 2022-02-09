Power Knot Fulfills Additional Orders of LFC Biodigester with Security Package to the Correctional Service of Canada

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has shipped additional orders of the LFC biodigester outfitted with a security package to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill.

The LFC Security Package includes six aspects of the LFC biodigester that have been modified to meet tamper resistance. The package includes a specialized door lock, protection of the color touch screen, locking of the hose used to clean waste bins, protection of the load cells, and the use of security screws on all exposed fittings. The security package enables the use of an LFC biodigester in correctional facilities and guarantees safety when positioned in areas accessible to prisoners.

"Demand for the LFC Security Package has surged since its launch in 2021" said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The LFC Security Package is now available for smaller units such as the LFC-50 biodigester. New improvements to the security package include screen lock boxes and additional door locks."

The LFC-50 biodigester with its security package is a compact machine suitable for small to medium sized correctional facilities. It can digest 17–150 kg (38–330 lb) of food waste per day. It can usually be installed in a few hours and has an expected lifetime of 15 to 25 years.

All LFC biodigesters are made of stainless steel with no plastics or soft metals. Multiple computers on the LFC biodigesters allow easy configuration of operating parameters and access to statistics (including the weight of food waste ingested), and diagnostics. Connection to the internet allows remote viewing of parameters and data via the LFC Cloud. All LFC biodigesters are certified to worldwide safety and environmental specifications. The LFC Security Package adds to these qualifications to ensure the integrity of the machines.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com .

