Power Knot Fulfills Food Waste Biodigester Orders for Singapore Prison Service

FREMONT, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has fulfilled orders for the LFC® biodigester to the Singapore Prison Service.

The Singapore Prison Service is an agency of the Government of Singapore that runs 14 prisons and drug rehabilitation centers in Singapore. Its responsibilities encompass the safe custody, rehabilitation and aftercare of offenders, and preventive education. Multiple orders for the Singapore Prison Service were shipped and delivered in 2022.

Food waste is one of the largest waste streams in Singapore. Environmental awareness has led to growing demand for sustainable actions. While there are many public food recycling and donation initiatives, they cannot be easily applied to the prison systems due to safety risks. After extensive evaluation of all alternatives, the Singapore Prison Service settled on Power Knot's LFC biodigesters to help solve the issue of waste while maintaining security.

"The ongoing orders from the Government of Singapore affirms that Power Knot's food waste digesters meet the highest standard for waste solutions," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Installing food waste digesters into the prison system minimizes security risks. Additionally, the LFC Security Package is an option that prevents unauthorized personnel from configuring, using, or tampering with the LFC biodigester."

About the LFC biodigester

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

