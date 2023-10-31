Power Knot Launches Stainless Steel Lug Cart

News provided by

Power Knot LLC

31 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has released the SBH-180 lug cart, an industrial lug that can be used to transport a variety of products in environments where stability, longevity, robustness, and reliability are critical.

This industrial lug cart is made of stainless steel and can be used to safely transport waste food from galley or kitchen to Power Knot LFC biodigesters, even when on different decks or levels. The stainless steel construction makes the SBH lug cart compatible with other equipment in the kitchen. It has double lipped bin runners to ensure that the six bin compartment can accommodate a significant amount of waste.

The bins can be loaded from either side, and rear stop mechanisms prevent bins from sliding out. Four lockable wheels ensure the SBH lug cart will not slide around on a ship. The lug cart has been engineered to survive the rigors of busy kitchens or galleys, where bumps and impacts are a daily occurrence.

Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot, said, "The SBH-180 lug cart is a significant addition to our family of comprehensive on-site organic waste management solutions. Its strong construction ensures safe and efficient transportation of waste food to the LFC biodigesters."

The SBH-180 lug cart is available for ordering now with shipments starting in October 2023.

For more information, access https://powerknot.com/sbh.

About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today and is the market leader, offering nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

Also from this source

Power Knot Achieves World's First NTEP Certified Biodigester

Power Knot Achieves World's First NTEP Certified Biodigester

Power Knot LLC, a leading innovator in sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that its range of LFC biodigesters have become the...
Golar LNGs Adopt the LFC biodigester as Innovative Food Waste Management Solution

Golar LNGs Adopt the LFC biodigester as Innovative Food Waste Management Solution

Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that Golar LNG, owners...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.