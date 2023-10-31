Power Knot Launches Stainless Steel Lug Cart

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has released the SBH-180 lug cart, an industrial lug that can be used to transport a variety of products in environments where stability, longevity, robustness, and reliability are critical.

This industrial lug cart is made of stainless steel and can be used to safely transport waste food from galley or kitchen to Power Knot LFC biodigesters, even when on different decks or levels. The stainless steel construction makes the SBH lug cart compatible with other equipment in the kitchen. It has double lipped bin runners to ensure that the six bin compartment can accommodate a significant amount of waste.

The bins can be loaded from either side, and rear stop mechanisms prevent bins from sliding out. Four lockable wheels ensure the SBH lug cart will not slide around on a ship. The lug cart has been engineered to survive the rigors of busy kitchens or galleys, where bumps and impacts are a daily occurrence.

Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot, said, "The SBH-180 lug cart is a significant addition to our family of comprehensive on-site organic waste management solutions. Its strong construction ensures safe and efficient transportation of waste food to the LFC biodigesters."

The SBH-180 lug cart is available for ordering now with shipments starting in October 2023.

For more information, access https://powerknot.com/sbh .

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today and is the market leader, offering nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.

