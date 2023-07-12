Power Knot Launches Water Mixer System to Regulate Temperature and Pressure

News provided by

Power Knot LLC

12 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, has released a water mixing system to help regulate the temperature and pressure of water for an external device. The WMX-20 water system is fully compatible with the LFC® biodigester family in which there are eight different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day.

The WMX-20 water system is a fully automatic compact system that mixes hot and cold water and provides it at a constant temperature and pressure for an external device. The system can accept water inputs at a low pressure and it will pump the water to a higher pressure. It can also accept water at a high pressure and it will regulate it down to a lower pressure. Internal backflow preventers stop the system or output from contaminating the source water.

Although the system can be used for any external system that requires water at a certain temperature, it is of particular value when used with an LFC biodigester. It ensures that water is at an optimum temperature to enable the microorganisms to thrive (and therefore to optimally digest the food waste). The output pressure is sufficient to ensure that the washout cavity is properly flushed out.

The WMX-20 water system is available for ordering now with shipments starting in July 2022.

For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com/wmx.

About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today and is the market leader, offering eight biodigester models that process from 25 kg (44 lb) to 1000 kg (2200 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.

Media Contact:
Cecillia Wong
[email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

Also from this source

Power Knot food waste digester to be installed at Kampong Ampat

Power Knot biodigesters to be installed at CapitaLand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.