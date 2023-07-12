Power Knot Launches Water Mixer System to Regulate Temperature and Pressure

FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, has released a water mixing system to help regulate the temperature and pressure of water for an external device. The WMX-20 water system is fully compatible with the LFC® biodigester family in which there are eight different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day.

The WMX-20 water system is a fully automatic compact system that mixes hot and cold water and provides it at a constant temperature and pressure for an external device. The system can accept water inputs at a low pressure and it will pump the water to a higher pressure. It can also accept water at a high pressure and it will regulate it down to a lower pressure. Internal backflow preventers stop the system or output from contaminating the source water.

Although the system can be used for any external system that requires water at a certain temperature, it is of particular value when used with an LFC biodigester. It ensures that water is at an optimum temperature to enable the microorganisms to thrive (and therefore to optimally digest the food waste). The output pressure is sufficient to ensure that the washout cavity is properly flushed out.

The WMX-20 water system is available for ordering now with shipments starting in July 2022.

For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com/wmx .

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today and is the market leader, offering eight biodigester models that process from 25 kg (44 lb) to 1000 kg (2200 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.

Media Contact:

Cecillia Wong

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC