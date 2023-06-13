Power Knot Unveils the Next Generation of Innovation for the LFC biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, has announced the highly anticipated release of its latest product generation. This groundbreaking innovation represents a significant milestone in the food waste digester landscape.

The LFC-VIII is the culmination of extensive research, development, and feedback from industry experts and customers alike. It incorporates state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge features that will help waste management reach new heights of efficiency, productivity, and excellence.

Key Features of the LFC-VIII include:

  • Modified door hinges on the LFC-200 biodigester
  • Option to add inlet feed port with bellows fitted
  • Option to add relay outputs to signal various states to a host or sub system
  • Linear motor doors for the LFC-300 and LFC-500 biodigesters

The linear motor doors are triggered by an NFC card and operate without a user touching the door. As such, a user can deposit food waste without touching the biodigester. The NFC card reader has already been incorporated into Power Knot's seventh generation LFC biodigesters and can track the user, the type of waste, or the source of the waste. The LFC biodigester automatically weighs the waste attributed to each card and reports that numerically and graphically on the LFC Cloud.

When an LFC-300 or LFC-500 biodigester is used in conjunction with Power Knot SBT bin tipper, a user can effortlessly dump a bin full of food into the LFC biodigester.

The eighth generation of LFC biodigesters are available for purchase now. For more information, visit our website or contact our customer support team at [email protected].

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

