Fast-growing agency specializing in serving diverse markets will utilize Integrity's best-in-class technology, resources and expertise to reach more Americans

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Power Team Financial Services, an independent marketing organization based in Corona, California, and led by Flor and Cristian Orellana. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Power Team Financial Services Partners with Integrity to Bring Stronger Life Insurance and Retirement Solutions to Underserved Communities

Flor and Cristian Orellana each came to the United States to pursue the American Dream of opportunity. Their high aspirations were supported by hard work, creativity and resilience. Together, they founded Power Team Financial Services to help Latino consumers and other diverse, and often underserved, communities pass their legacies to future generations. The agency offers life insurance products and retirement services to consumers nationwide. The Power Team Financial Services team works to educate communities about insurance products in their native language and is passionate about helping families and individuals gain greater financial security and independence.

"Every family deserves access to information that can help them protect their loved ones and preserve their legacy," stated Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity's products and services create healthier and more financially stable communities by supporting those who work hard to serve them. Flor and Cristian both have servant hearts and lead by putting the needs of their community first. By accelerating their team's access to industry-leading technology and game-changing support, Integrity can help Power Team Financial Services bring better information and planning to those who need it most, and in turn impact more lives. We're incredibly proud to partner with such a hardworking, resilient and inspiring team of leaders — I can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together!"

"Just like Power Team Financial Services, Integrity is an organization that cares deeply about the people we serve and those we work with. It's a people-based company," shared Flor Orellana, Founder of Power Team Financial Services. "The Latino community and other diverse groups are vastly underserved in terms of financial education. Integrity provides us with the resources and support to change the financial future of countless consumers. We've always been hard workers, and with Integrity beside us, we're ready to work even harder to build a greater future for the communities we serve."

By assembling many of the industry's foremost experts from leading insurance and finance companies into a visionary partner group, Integrity is constantly innovating to reach consumers from all walks of life. These trailblazers have come together to integrate life, health and wealth protection and planning into more holistic solutions that humanize insurance and financial services processes for every stakeholder. Their unwavering focus on service and innovation is the heart of Integrity's broad-based mission to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead.

"After experiencing personal loss early in life, I've made it my mission to ensure other families have the financial information they need to be protected," explained Cristian Orellana, Founder of Power Team Financial Services. "Through this partnership, we are maximizing our opportunity to serve. Integrity's platform of products and support will help us build more successful leaders who can leverage streamlined systems and cutting-edge technology to make a greater impact on their communities. We're also excited to connect with Integrity's partners and leadership, who bring diverse expertise in potential growth areas for our business. This partnership offers us everything we need to continue to grow and thrive, and we're thrilled to become a part of the Integrity family."

Integrity helps agents and agencies better secure the health and financial wellbeing of consumers wherever they are. The company's proprietary Suite of Solutions includes full-stack technology such as LifeCENTER, which features instantaneous online quoting and enrollment alongside AI-powered customer relationship management solutions. In addition to cutting-edge technology, Integrity partners have access to world-class leadership direction and guidance, highly relevant and effective data and analytics, and ongoing results-driven innovation.

"Power Team Financial Services is led by two of the most hard-working and humble leaders I have met," shared Patrick Bet-David, Managing Partner of Integrity. "Due to their unique background and life experiences, Flor and Cristian are able to educate agents and prepare families of diverse communities for even more prosperous futures. Now that they've partnered with Integrity, they have access to resources and technology that will amplify their offerings and help them serve even more clients."

For more information about Power Team Financial Services' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/PowerTeam.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Power Team Financial Services

Power Team Financial Services is a dynamic and inclusive financial services company dedicated to empowering underserved communities across America. Based in Corona, California, the agency has a passionate commitment to diversity and bridging the financial gap for marginalized groups — particularly Hispanics and immigrants. With thousands of agents spanning multiple states and comprised mostly of couples, Power Team Financial Services is built on a common vision of fostering financial well-being for all as it serves the life insurance and retirement planning needs of thousands of families. The agency's leaders and agents take pride in their community-focused approach, striving to build lasting relationships and create opportunities that empower individuals and families to achieve their financial goals.

