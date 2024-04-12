Power Tools Market worth $45.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The power tools market is expected to grow from USD 39.5 billion in 2024 to USD 45.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the construction industry in emerging economies, widespread adoption of battery-powered power tools worldwide, and rising demand for power tools in the automotive sector are significant factors. Furthermore, the development of smart and connected power tools, coupled with the increasing demand for household application power tools, generates opportunities for market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50744034

Browse in-depth TOC on "Power Tools Market"

175 – Tables

64 – Figures

239 – Pages

Power Tools Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 39.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 45.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Tool Type, Mode of Operation, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Difficulties in designing ergonomic and lightweight power tools Key Market Opportunities The advancement of intelligent and connected power tools Key Market Drivers Increased adoption of battery-powered tools globally

Drilling and Fastening Tools segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The drilling and fastening tools segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drilling and fastening tools are extensively used across industrial sectors due to their versatility. Professionals rely on these tools for a wide range of repair and maintenance tasks. Additionally, impact tools, screwdrivers, impact wrenches, and nut runners are commonly employed for various fitting and fastening applications in both industrial and residential settings. Notably, the automotive industry is a major driver of market growth, as it heavily relies on these tools in its operations. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated rapid growth of the drilling and fastening tools segment in the power tools market.

Electric mode of operation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Electric mode of operation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric power tools can be operated either with a battery or a corded power supply, depending on the particular application. The growing preference for cordless electric tools is driven by their enhanced convenience and portability. Moreover, advancements in battery technology have notably improved the performance and durability of these cordless tools, making them increasingly appealing to both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Residential/DIY Application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Residential/DIY Application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing popularity of cordless power tools among homeowners is driving market growth. Specifically, DIY enthusiasts prefer electric power tools for their home improvement projects, opting for compact and lightweight options for daily tasks. This trend highlights a significant shift towards ergonomically designed solutions in the power tools industry. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology, providing longer runtime and improved performance, add to the appeal of cordless tools. Additionally, the inclusion of user-friendly features and smart technologies further increases the attractiveness of cordless power tools among homeowners, leading to market expansion.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=50744034

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and industrialization seen in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are prompting significant investments in infrastructure development, construction projects, and manufacturing activities. This increase in construction and industrial endeavors leads to a higher demand for power tools across various sectors. Additionally, the growing disposable income and expanding middle-class population in the region are driving the demand for power tools for residential and do-it-yourself (DIY) purposes. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the availability of innovative power tool solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Asian market are contributing to market growth.

Key players

Major companies operating in the power tools companies include Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), Makita Corporation (Japan), Hilti Corporation, (Liechtenstein), Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG (STIHL) (Germany), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Apex Tool Group, LLC (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), Snap-on Incorporated (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=50744034

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Lawn Mowers, Saws, Trimmers & Edgers), Power Source (Fuel-based, Electric), Functionality (Connected/Smart Products, Conventional Products), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Pressure Washer Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Portable, Non-portable), Application (Commercial, Residential/DIY, Industrial), Power Source, Water Operation, PSI Pressure, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

DC Torque Tool Market by Type (Handheld and Fixtured Tools), Power Source (Corded and Cordless), Control System (Transducer and Current), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, and Energy), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Intelligent PDU Market by Type (Metered, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch), Power Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), Application (Datacenters, Industrial Power Solutions, VoIP Phone Systems), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/power-tools-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/power-tools.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets