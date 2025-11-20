Power Up with DJI: Portable Power Stations over 50% Off for Black Friday

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced limited-time Black Friday deals for the company's popular high-capacity portable power stations from Thursday, November 20 to Monday, December 1, 2025. Promotions will be available for early holiday shoppers on the official DJI store and Amazon.

Limited-Time Black Friday Deals

Popular DJI Power 2000 and Power 1000 V2 Drops to Lowest Price

DJI Power 2000 is a 2,048Wh capacity portable power station that can maintain a 3,000W output until empty, reliably powering over 99% of household appliances, including induction cookers, refrigerators, and lights. It can be recharged to 80% in just 55 minutes and connected to up to ten 2,048Wh Power Expansion Battery 2000 units to boost its capacity to 22,528 Wh. The DJI Power 2000 is an ideal solution as a backup home power supply, road trips, camping, film and TV production, and much more. Retail Price: ￡1,185

Amazon: Save up to 33% off

DJI Store: Save up to 33% off

DJI Power 1000 V2 is a 1024Wh capacity portable power station that can maintain a 2,600W output. Weighing just 14.2kg, it can be fully charged in under an hour, or to 80% in just 37 minutes. The DJI Power 1000 V2 is perfect for campers, content creators, DIY enthusiasts, and road trippers. It can serve as a backup battery at home. Retail Price: ￡899

Amazon: Save up to 46% off

DJI Store: Save up to 52% off

To learn more about DJI's Black Friday deals, visit store.dji.com or the below Amazon links:

DJI Power 2000 here and DJI Power 1000 V2 here .

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

