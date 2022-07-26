Power Up with New OtterBox 2-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe

"Keeping our mobile devices charged up after a full day's use can lead to a mess of cords and lack of outlets," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "This 2-in-1 Charging Station answers the call for a streamlined charging experience, enabled by Apple's MagSafe ecosystem. Pair with any OtterBox MagSafe case for the ultimate power pairing."

The OtterBox 2-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe is a sleek, space saving solution for charging your most-used Apple devices. Easily connect iPhone vertically or horizontally on the charging pad and tilt the doc flat to charge compatible AirPods. Place Apple Watch on the base overnight to keep you connected all day. The balanced design keeps the 2-in-1 Charging Station in place while wireless fast charge technology is at work powering your phone up to 3.6 times faster than standard chargers.

The 2-in-1 Charging Station works seamlessly with any OtterBox MagSafe case. From the beautiful graphics of Figura Series to the super sleek Aneu Series, both are Made for MagSafe and Apple exclusive designs.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe joins the full MagSafe accessory portfolio, available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

SOURCE OtterBox