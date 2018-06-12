PowerA Launches Colorful Line of Enhanced Controllers for Xbox One

"We wanted to offer a first-class controller that provided the best possible value while adding enhanced functionality. It also had to look great and incorporate a comfortable, ergonomic feel," said PowerA's Senior Director of Product Development, Jason Biheller. "With a development team made up of passionate gamers, every new product we create always starts with the gamer in mind."

In addition to the mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, the unique design of the Enhanced Wired Controllers also features dual rumble motors, a 3.5 mm stereo headset jack and all the basics including precision-tuned analog sticks, plus-shaped D-pad and a standard button layout, ensuring gamers never miss a beat. By choosing a more affordable wired controller with the added benefit of reduced lag, gamers also don't have to worry about expensive batteries or recharging mid-game. The limited Camo and Fade series are available now, exclusively at GameStop.

"Since launching in 2014, our Wired Controller line for Xbox One has consistently been our bestselling controller series. We've been listening to feedback from our customers and retail partners on how to make it better, and the result is the new Enhanced Wired Controller we're announcing today, said Eric Bensussen, president of PowerA. "Our priority is to continue improving the gaming experience for our customers, while ensuring a price point that makes the new controllers accessible for everyone."

Product Key Features

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on back

New familiar form factor

Unique design available now in Sandstorm Camo, Emerald Fade, and Solar Fade

Pre-orders available for other colors including Black, White, Gold, Sapphire Fade, and Crimson Fade

Officially Licensed for Xbox One

Dual Rumble Motors

3.5mm Stereo headset jack

Removable 9.8ft ( 3m ) USB Cable

) USB Cable 2-year limited warranty

Select PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers can be found now at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon.com for purchase and/or pre-order, with additional styles and retailers to be announced soon. The new line will also be widely available across popular retailers throughout Europe. For more info, visit PowerA.com.

