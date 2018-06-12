PowerA Launches Colorful Line of Enhanced Controllers for Xbox One

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, an industry leader in video game and mobility accessories, today announced a new stylish and affordable line of Enhanced Wired Controllers for the Xbox One, designed for gamers of all ages and levels. The new controllers feature mappable "Advanced Gaming Buttons" on back, allowing players to configure the buttons to match their specific style, give them a competitive advantage, and improve their overall gaming experience. With a new form-factor and improved ergonomics, the Enhanced Wired Controllers offer Xbox players a comfortable and familiar feel, with the quality and "playability" of a premium controller at an affordable price point. Best of all, the new controller lineup offers a broad variety of colors and styles allowing gamers to customize their experience, and "play your way."
"We wanted to offer a first-class controller that provided the best possible value while adding enhanced functionality. It also had to look great and incorporate a comfortable, ergonomic feel," said PowerA's Senior Director of Product Development, Jason Biheller. "With a development team made up of passionate gamers, every new product we create always starts with the gamer in mind."
In addition to the mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, the unique design of the Enhanced Wired Controllers also features dual rumble motors, a 3.5 mm stereo headset jack and all the basics including precision-tuned analog sticks, plus-shaped D-pad and a standard button layout, ensuring gamers never miss a beat. By choosing a more affordable wired controller with the added benefit of reduced lag, gamers also don't have to worry about expensive batteries or recharging mid-game. The limited Camo and Fade series are available now, exclusively at GameStop.
"Since launching in 2014, our Wired Controller line for Xbox One has consistently been our bestselling controller series. We've been listening to feedback from our customers and retail partners on how to make it better, and the result is the new Enhanced Wired Controller we're announcing today, said Eric Bensussen, president of PowerA. "Our priority is to continue improving the gaming experience for our customers, while ensuring a price point that makes the new controllers accessible for everyone."
Product Key Features
- Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on back
- New familiar form factor
- Unique design available now in Sandstorm Camo, Emerald Fade, and Solar Fade
- Pre-orders available for other colors including Black, White, Gold, Sapphire Fade, and Crimson Fade
- Officially Licensed for Xbox One
- Dual Rumble Motors
- 3.5mm Stereo headset jack
- Removable 9.8ft (3m) USB Cable
- 2-year limited warranty
Select PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers can be found now at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon.com for purchase and/or pre-order, with additional styles and retailers to be announced soon. The new line will also be widely available across popular retailers throughout Europe. For more info, visit PowerA.com.
About PowerA
PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.
