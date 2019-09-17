PowerA Unveils FUSION Controller Lineup for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Designed with advanced gaming capabilities in mind, the FUSION Pro Wired Controllers for the Xbox One features a detachable Pro Pack with four removeable rear paddles, allowing players to map actions for all front buttons on-the-fly to optimize their gameplay experience. The controllers also come with adjustable three-way trigger locks for ultra-fast responsiveness, as well as swappable analog sticks and anti-friction rings, allowing for enhanced customization to align with personal gameplay preferences. Haptic feedback from magnetic impulse triggers and dual-rumble motors provide an immersive gameplay experience for more control and accuracy, particularly in combat and racing games. The FUSION Pro Controllers come in black with silver accents and white with copper accents and are available now for pre-order at major retailers at $79.99.

"We're thrilled to re-introduce our FUSION lineup to the US and European gaming community," said Eric Bensussen, President at PowerA. "Customers and fans have been asking for accessories that cater to more advanced gamers and the thoughtfully designed features these controllers offer certainly fits the bill, without providing the sticker shock that often comes along with pro-level devices."

The FUSION Wired FightPad Controller for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4 features a six-button arcade-style layout and toggle switches for D-pads and shoulder buttons to match players preferred play-style. The FightPad, inspired by the Sega Saturn gamepad design, offers a full range of control and versatility while playing fighting or classic arcade-style games. Each FUSION FightPad comes with swappable magnetic faceplates in three different colors. Available now for pre-order at major retailers at $59.99.

Key Features for FUSION Pro Controller for Xbox One:

Mappable Pro Pack

Three-way trigger locks

ALPS analog thumbsticks

Anti-friction rings

Magnetic impulse triggers

3.5mm audio jack

Dual rumble motors

Injected rubber grips

Custom protective case

9.8ft braided breakaway cable w/ snap-lock

Official licensed product with two-year limited warranty

Key Features for FUSION FightPad for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4:

Six-button arcade-style layout

Toggle switches for D-pad and shoulder buttons

R bumper can be assigned as C-stick for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch Version only)

Floating D-pad design

Three swappable magnetic faceplates

9.8ft braided breakaway cable w/ snap-lock

Official licensed product with two-year limited warranty

The PowerA FUSION Pro and FightPad Controllers are available for pre-order now at major retailers such as GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon.com and PowerA.com. The new FUSION Controllers will also be widely available across popular retailers throughout Europe. For more info, visit PowerA.com.

