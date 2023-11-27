POWERCHINA Completes First Wind Power Project in UAE at Critical Time for Global Climate Action

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inauguration ceremony of the UAE's first wind power project constructed by Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA") was held in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating the importance of renewable energy in global climate action at a critical moment when the fight against climate change is going into overdrive. The total installed capacity of the project, owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, is 117.5MW that includes 103.5MW of wind power and a small 14MW photovoltaic power station.  

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, commented at the ceremony that the UAE Wind Program Project is the pride of the UAE, and the country is on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement which calls for installed renewable energy capacity globally to triple by 2030. He also mentioned that the project shows the UAE's firm commitment to expanding clean energy investment, especially given that the United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in the country in November this year, adding the project is an important part of realizing the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Recognized for its excellence, the project received the Energy Project of the Year 2022 by Big Project ME and the International Safety Awards 2023 by the British Safety Council.

Since 2008, POWERCHINA has been operating in the UAE, establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai in 2016 to oversee the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Specializing in water, energy, and urban development, POWERCHINA has become MENA's largest contractor for power station and seawater desalination engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). Notably, it completed six projects in the UAE, including the Etihad Railway Project 2F2 Freight Facilities. Currently, two projects are underway, including the Taweelah desalination project in Abu Dhabi, the world's largest with a daily water production of 900,000 cubic meters.

Climate change is a major challenge and every fraction of a degree of warming matters. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "The good news is that the lifeline is right in front of us." He highlighted the urgency of utilizing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar power, often more cost-effective than fossil fuels. The UAE government plans to increase investment in renewable energy and invest at least 600 billion dirhams (approx. US$163.5 billion) in the field by 2050. According to its 2050 energy strategy, the UAE will achieve 44% of its energy supply from renewable energy by 2050.

POWERCHINA is committed to continuing to promote sustainable energy solutions and contribute to global climate action and clean energy development that benefit more people in the UAE.

Founded in 2011, Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) is a leading construction group specializing in investment and financing, planning and design, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing, and operation management. The company ranked 105th among the Fortune 500 in the year 2023.

