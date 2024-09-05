POWERCHINA Hosted Zambia Power Development Forum, Paving the Way for Enhanced China-Zambia Energy Cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4,2024. Zambia Power Development Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Energy of Zambia and the Chinese Embassy in Zambia and undertaken by Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) at its Beijing headquarters. The forum, held in conjunction with the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, with the aim of strengthening energy co-operation and jointly exploring the way to the sustainable development of electricity in Zambia.

POWERCHINA's 25-Year Legacy in Zambia

Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station constructed by POWERCHINA

Over the past 25 years since POWERCHINA entered the Zambian market, it has played a key role in the construction of energy infrastructure in Zambia, and has completed nearly 50 significant projects, including power stations with a total installed capacity of more than 1,500 megawatts and transmission and distribution lines with a total mileage of more than 1,100 kilometres. In the process of construction projects, POWERCHINA drives employment, improves local technology level and talent training, deepens humanistic exchanges between China and Zambia, enhances mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, promotes transformation and upgrading of the relevant areas, attracts investment, and thus promotes the development process of the local economy.

President Hakainde Hichilema said that this year is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia, and cooperation in various fields has been fruitful. Zambia is facing many challenges such as climate change and growing demand for clean energy, and there are huge investment opportunities in energy and power and other fields. He hoped that POWERCHINA would continue to give full play to its leading advantages in the fields of energy and power, infrastructure construction, etc., deepen the cooperation in various fields, contribute new achievements to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and help Zambia's sustainable development.

Energy cooperation is a cornerstone of China-Zambia relations, benefiting both economies and improving livelihoods. POWERCHINA, leveraging its expertise across the entire energy supply chain, is working closely with Zambia on national power planning, major cross-basin water diversion projects, and the comprehensive planning of the Kafue River Basin. The company continues to focus on key infrastructure projects that contribute to Zambia's sustainable development.

Over the past 25 years, POWERCHINA has expanded its scope and deepened its engagement in Zambia. By participating in local education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and disaster relief initiatives, the company has built lasting bonds with the Zambian people, fostering deep, brotherly ties.

Ding Yanzhang, Chairman of POWERCHINA, expressed confidence that the forum will lead to broader cooperation beyond energy. He emphasized the importance of fostering sustainable development for China-Africa cooperation in the coming decade.

Looking ahead, POWERCHINA is committed to furthering its comprehensive cooperation with Zambia in power system planning, renewable energy development, and infrastructure construction, supporting Zambia's industrialization and modernization efforts.

