PowerChina's construction projects in the Middle East and North Africa under the belt and road initiative

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChina's regional headquarters business in the middle east and north Africa covers 20 countries, 59 projects are being implemented in 13 countries, and its total number of employees is 20,604. According to the ENR's 2022 Top 250 International Contractors, PowerChina ranked in front, as the world's largest engineering contractor in firmly in place.

Bringing hope to out-of-school Iraqi children

On the morning of June 18, the groundbreaking ceremony of PowerChina's Iraqi Model School Project was held

On the morning of June 18, PowerChina held the groundbreaking ceremony of PowerChina's Iraqi Model School Project in Baghdad Province, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Qadimi attended it. PowerChina's construction projects on the Iraqi model schools include building 679 schools in 10 governorates in Iraq flooring an area of 198,230m2.

Bringing clean energy to the Iraqi people

The Iraqi Rumaila combined-cycle power plant project implemented by PowerChina is the first power plant project in Iraq funded by a Chinese company after the war, with a total installed capacity of 707 megawatts, equipped with two power zones. The two units of the project were completed and commissioned in April 2022, and operated smoothly to supply safe, reliable, and clean power to the grid in southern Iraq. So far, the Rumaila Power Plant has provided more than one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which has greatly alleviated the problem of electricity shortage and improved the livelihood of residents.

Enhancing "Saudi Vision 2030"

The King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex project implemented by PowerChina is the world's largest tanker port construction project and one of the main projects of Saudi Vision 2030. After the project has been completed, the port will become the world's largest shipyard, with the ability to manufacture and repair supertankers and offshore rigs, which will help Saudi achieve the strategic goal of "Self-transportation of oil and manufacture of tankers".

The Saudi Red Sea Utility and Infrastructure project is also part of the Saudi Vision 2030. It is the first large-scale commercial utility project in the world to integrate complementary multi-energy solutions. The project focuses on clean energy and environmental protection to achieve a green and pollution-free energy supply. The Red Sea Development Company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, is the final off-taker for the Red Sea project.

Warming the hearts of the Saudi people

As of June 2022, there were 1,757 Saudi employees in PowerChina's Saudi Arabia business unit. PowerChina provides health checkups, vaccinations, Covid-19 PCR testing, psychological counseling, and other health services for its employees, which are well received and appreciated by all employees.

In addition, PowerChina attaches great importance to cross-cultural communication among employees. It respects the traditions of Muslims and established prayer spaces at all construction sites of all its projects. At the same time, Chinese employees introduce employees and local people to traditional Chinese culture and the gorgeous achievements of modern China, which has effectively enhanced the international image of China.

