PowerComps by TagniFi Surpasses 1,500 Private Deals Milestone and Continues to Grow

PowerComps now reports on more than 230 middle-market transactions a year, just one year after launch

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerComps by TagniFi has surpassed the 1,500-deal milestone and continues to grow. Launched just one year ago, the platform now reports on over 230 deals annually, collecting and publishing transaction data on valuation, deal terms, leverage, and EBITDA margins for middle-market private transactions.

Middle-market professionals rely on PowerComps data for reliable benchmarks by size, industry, and deal quality, helping them manage seller expectations and provide valuation guidance grounded in realistic market conditions.

NAICS 541 Chart Example

PowerComps receives proprietary information from middle-market buyers and sell-side advisors through a secure utility that ensures confidentiality while maintaining rigorous internal filters.

"Middle-market advisors appreciate our credible, detailed comp information to guide their clients and investors who often come to market with country-club valuation expectations," said Bob Wegbreit, Managing Director of PowerComps. "Our offer of no-charge access for advisors in exchange for them submitting deal information has created incredible growth."

PowerComps' output includes quarterly market updates and market statistics segmented by deal size, from $1–10mm through $500mm to $1bn. NAICS codes are granular to six digits, with valuation reports available across 543 industries. Valuation means and medians are updated quarterly, along with revenue and EBITDA data and target revenue growth.

To subscribe or participate, visit powercomps.com.

About PowerComps by TagniFi

PowerComps is a middle-market private transaction data service from TagniFi, providing valuation, deal terms, leverage, and EBITDA margin benchmarks sourced directly from buyers and sell-side advisors. All contributed deal data is kept strictly confidential, aggregated and reported only in de-identified form. PowerComps draws on data from a network of over 150 contributing firms.

Media Contact: Bob Wegbreit Managing Director of Private Markets, PowerComps, 800-824-6434, [email protected]

SOURCE TagniFi