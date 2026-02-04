Powered by Customer Voice, Findhelp Named "Best in KLAS" for Fifth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research's 2026 Best in KLAS™ – Software & Services report has named Findhelp the top performer in the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Network category for the fifth consecutive year. The rankings are based entirely on direct feedback from healthcare organizations, reinforcing Findhelp's sustained leadership in delivering real-world impact at scale. Findhelp has earned the "Best in KLAS" designation every year since the SDoH Network category was introduced in 2021.

KLAS has been providing accurate, impartial insights for the healthcare IT industry since 1996. Its annual Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that consistently help healthcare organizations improve care delivery and outcomes. As healthcare technology continues to evolve, KLAS expands its research to reflect emerging categories and shifting market needs.

Once is Potential. Five Years is Proof.

For five consecutive years, Findhelp has earned the top ranking among KLAS-measured SDoH network vendors. In the 2026 report, Findhelp received an overall score of 89.3 out of 100. Based on customer feedback, Findhelp received grades of A or A- across key measures including culture, loyalty, relationship, and value, underscoring deep partnership and long-term trust.

"For more than a decade, we've focused on building technology that actually works in the real world—at scale, across every ZIP Code in the country. This recognition reflects the strength of our partnerships and the measurable outcomes our customers achieve every day," says Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of Findhelp. "Being named Best in KLAS for the fifth year in a row reinforces that we're delivering on our mission to strengthen the social care infrastructure, year after year."

Making the Switch to Findhelp

To date, 25 customers—and counting—have switched to Findhelp from competing solutions, citing the platform's intuitive user experience, extensive integrations and automations, configurable social care networks, robust consent management and privacy controls, scalable self-navigation tools, standards-based interoperability and code mapping, and strong support for community-based organization autonomy.

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape," says Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the leading social care platform, powering a connected safety net. We enable health systems, governments, payers, and more to identify social needs, coordinate services, and manage benefits enrollment through a unified digital infrastructure. Our technology provides a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to deliver social care—at scale. Learn more: company.findhelp.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com/ .

