Powered by MRP Announces Agreement with Cocoon Medical to Distribute Aesthetic Device in the United States

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io ("MRP") announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Cocoon Medical ("Cocoon"), headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, for the sale and distribution of Cocoon's Elysion-Pro Diode Laser Hair Removal System in the United States. MRP founder and CEO, Scott Carson, stated, "We are excited to be able to offer this leading technology for laser hair removal from Cocoon, as we expand our product offering for aesthetic devices."

MRP has already modified the marketplace for aesthetics through the successful sale and guarantee of pre-owned equipment and has been steadily adding the sale and distribution of new equipment from manufacturers such as Cocoon to its offering. Scott added, "The supply chain economies-of-scale realized by hospitals for years, have not been made available to clinicians in the past. We continue working to change that and provide devices at affordable prices."

"At Cocoon Medical, we strive to satisfy the needs of the most demanding customers and their patients with the most effective, safe and profitable treatments and devices," said Sergio Blumenblat, VP Sales and Marketing North America. "Partnering with MRP enables us to meet and exceed these goals."

For additional information, or to acquire the Elysion-Pro Diode Laser Hair Removal System in the United States, please visit the MRP website: www.mrp.io .

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP recently expanded its offering to include a full line of McKesson SKUs on the MRP.io website. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in DR. MERCY , premiering on TLC this evening at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

