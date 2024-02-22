Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting in San Diego Mar. 8th-10th

News provided by

Powered by MRP

22 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by MRP, the globally recognized marketplace for energy-based medical devices, is pleased to announce their attendance at the upcoming 2024 AAD Annual Meeting held at the San Diego Convention Center on March 8th-10th.

The American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative group of dermatologists in the US. With over 350 exhibiting companies and 8,000 medical personnel, the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting features presentations, exhibits, and networking opportunities for dermatologists, researchers, and industry professionals to discuss the latest developments in dermatology research, clinical practice, and education.

At booth 3757, MRP will provide live Luvo Bela MD+ demos as well as showcase a full range of new and used brands and devices. This includes leading aesthetics laser companies, for which MRP is the exclusive distributor, such as Luvo, Jeisys and Bluecore.

With the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

"We are excited to be back at AAD this year," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships and continue our mission to help medical professionals by making aesthetic devices more accessible."

About Powered by MRP
MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world.  MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP

Also from this source

Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals Meeting December 14th-16th

Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals Meeting December 14th-16th

Today, globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced their attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) meeting...
Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Cole Whitaker as Chief Commercial Officer

Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Cole Whitaker as Chief Commercial Officer

Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today that Cole Whitaker will be joining the company to serve as the Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.