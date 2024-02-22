Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting in San Diego Mar. 8th-10th

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by MRP , the globally recognized marketplace for energy-based medical devices, is pleased to announce their attendance at the upcoming 2024 AAD Annual Meeting held at the San Diego Convention Center on March 8th-10th.

The American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative group of dermatologists in the US. With over 350 exhibiting companies and 8,000 medical personnel, the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting features presentations, exhibits, and networking opportunities for dermatologists, researchers, and industry professionals to discuss the latest developments in dermatology research, clinical practice, and education.

At booth 3757, MRP will provide live Luvo Bela MD+ demos as well as showcase a full range of new and used brands and devices. This includes leading aesthetics laser companies, for which MRP is the exclusive distributor, such as Luvo, Jeisys and Bluecore.

With the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

"We are excited to be back at AAD this year," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships and continue our mission to help medical professionals by making aesthetic devices more accessible."

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io for more information.

