Powered by MRP Announces Healthcare Innovation Panel, "Evolving Global Digital & Marketplace Models," at LSI Europe'22 Emerging MedTech Summit September 21st-24th

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading aesthetic medical equipment marketplace, Powered by MRP ("MRP"), announced their exclusive panel participation at LSI's 2022 Emerging MedTech Summit on September 23rd at 1:20 PM at The Grove in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. This interactive discussion will provide insight into the evolving global digital and marketplace models.

The expert panel, moderated by Scott Carson, a nationally recognized MedTech leader, and speaker in driving sales through Internet Transactional Platforms, will provide key insights for investors, CEOs, innovators, and regulatory professionals discussing MedTech sales, distribution strategies, and how tech stacks are transforming traditional sales processes while dramatically cutting costs for customers and manufacturers.

"Tech stacks are becoming increasingly prominent in the evolving global digital and marketplace models as they allow to review data to make purchase decisions," said Scott Carson, founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "We are excited to participate in the upcoming LSI Europe'22 conference and meet with the most respected innovators in healthcare today."

Speakers will include: Paul Tomasic (Managing Director, Head of European Healthcare, Houlihan Lokey), Tom Parsley (Managing Consultant, Credera), Dale Koop (Chief Scientist Officer, PhD, Powered by MRP), and Peter Stebbins (Executive Chair of the Board, Nurami Medical).

"We are thrilled to have MRP back as an alumni title sponsor at the LSI Emerging MedTech Summit," said Scott Pantel, Founder and CEO of LSI Europe'22. "MRP's much-anticipated panel, 'Evolving Global Digital & Marketplace Models,' will be a great opportunity for attendees to hear from MRP's experts on the future of the changing MedTech marketplace."

For more information about the upcoming LSI Europe'22 Emerging MedTech Summit, please visit the LSI website: LSI Europe'22

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY . Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

About Scott Carson

Scott Carson established the first Internet distributor of new and pre-owned capital medical equipment to the healthcare industry, US Medical, Inc. He was part of the team that built the eBay Healthcare Marketplace structure and strategy and has won several industry awards, including Micro-Enterprise of the Year. Today, Mr. Carson is the CEO of Powered by MRP and he is a nationally recognized expert in driving sales via Internet Transactional Platforms.

