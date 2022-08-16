Powered by MRP Announces Partnership with Perigee Medical that will Enhance the Ability to Service and Support Perigee's Customer Base

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today the strategic partnership with medical equipment company Perigee Medical . As part of the partnership, Perigee Medical will now sell its advanced line of devices exclusively through the Powered by MRP aesthetic marketplace.

Committed to providing a range of advanced technologies with innovative designs, Perigee Medical will have access to the increased ability to service and support its customer base, a broader range of customers, and continue its policy of complete transparency of pricing and performance. These qualities are integral to MRP, which strives to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing to lower the physician's overhead cost and generate more access to care for patients as a result.

"Partnerships with leading medical equipment companies like Perigee Medical that share our values and mission are crucial to our growth, and allow our customers greater access to top-of-the-line medical equipment," said Scott Carson, founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "We are excited about what this partnership represents for our customers."

Perigee Medical is the exclusive authorized distributor for Jeisys Medical in the United States and Canada and sells a full line of Jeisys products, including the Intracel PRO multimode RF microneedle device, Edge One CO2 fractional laser, Smoothcool premium IPL. The company will soon introduce a best-in-class body sculpting, non-invasive device for eliminating body fat. HMI's recent acquisition of Perigee Medical will also enable the introduction of a range of new aesthetics products and beneficial technologies which will take full advantage of the MRP marketplace.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to expand and improve our customer experience," said Dale Koop, PhD, Founder of Perigee Medical and newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer of Powered by MRP. "We look forward to leveraging MRP's savoir-faire in the healthcare marketplace industry and showcasing our diverse range of products to an even larger audience."

For more information, please visit mrp.io and perigee.com .

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY . Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

About Perigee Medical

Perigee Medical provides sales, education, service and development of equipment for aesthetic and medical applications. Every Perigee system incorporates advanced technologies with innovative design into systems that offer physicians the speed, control and power to provide novel treatments that are safe and efficacious. Perigee Medical offers a range of technologies including ultrasound, RF, and lasers for skin rejuvenation, body shaping, feminine health, and other aesthetic applications. Visit www.perigee.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Instagram for more information.

