Powered by Silicon Labs, Comminent Ships 500,000 Wi-SUN Modules

Dual-Band EFR32FG28 Wireless SoC Enables Secure, Interoperable RF Mesh Networking for India's Smart Energy Meter Rollout

BENGALURU, India and AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comminent®, an innovator in next-generation IoT communication network platforms, and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced a major milestone for India's smart grid infrastructure with the successful shipment of over 500,000 Wi-SUN-compliant communication modules powered by Silicon Labs' EFR32FG28 Wireless SoC.

The FG28 dual-band SoC from Silicon Labs supports sub-Ghz wireless protocols and Bluetooth LE. Comminent's FG28-equipped module.

Scaling Wi-SUN for India's Smart Grid Modernization

India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is driving one of the world's largest infrastructure transformations. To support this ambitious smart meter rollout, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officially adopted the global Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) specification (IEEE 2857-2021 and ISO/IEC/IEEE 32857:2026) as the national standard (IS 18010) for smart meter RF communication networks. This standardization ensures secure, interoperable wireless mesh networks for large-scale Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart cities, and IoT applications.

"Comminent's 500,000-unit milestone highlights the growing adoption of Wi-SUN in large-scale deployments," said Ross Sabolcik, Senior Vice President of Product Lines at Silicon Labs. "We are proud to partner with Comminent to provide the robust, scalable, and highly secure underlying technology needed to support India's ambitious grid modernization efforts and deliver reliable connectivity to millions."

Solving Complex Deployment Challenges at Scale

Comminent's deep focus on solving India's complex deployment challenges is central to delivering scalable and reliable rollouts. As utilities move closer to real-time monitoring and grid resilience, interoperable and self-healing networks like Wi-SUN are functioning as the primary infrastructure for large-scale deployment.

"India's smart metering rollout is one of the largest infrastructure transformations, and this milestone reflects the growing shift toward scalable, utility-grade communication networks like Wi-SUN," said Amarjeet Kumar, Founder & CEO of Comminent. "Our collaboration with Silicon Labs strengthens our ability to deliver high-performance communication modules engineered for advanced smart grid deployments."

Built on the EFR32FG28 Wireless SoC for Resilient, Utility-Grade Connectivity

To meet these demands, Comminent's communication module is powered by Silicon Labs' EFR32FG28 Wireless SoC, architected specifically for large-scale smart grid and industrial IoT applications. The EFR32FG28 platform enables reliable, long-range connectivity in demanding field environments, offering key advantages including:

Optimized Dual-Band Connectivity: Combines a high-performance, long-range Sub-GHz radio optimized for India's RF environment with a 2.4 GHz Bluetooth LE radio for increased design flexibility.

Combines a high-performance, long-range Sub-GHz radio optimized for India's RF environment with a 2.4 GHz Bluetooth LE radio for increased design flexibility. Resilient Processing & Infrastructure: Features a high-performance multi-core architecture with dedicated ARM cores for application processing, radio, and edge intelligence, complemented by ample memory to deliver robust mesh networking performance in dense urban and geographically distributed deployments.

Features a high-performance multi-core architecture with dedicated ARM cores for application processing, radio, and edge intelligence, complemented by ample memory to deliver robust mesh networking performance in dense urban and geographically distributed deployments. Enterprise-Grade Security: Powered by Silicon Labs' Secure Vault™ technology with PSA Level 3 certification, delivering secure key storage, anti-tamper capabilities, and advanced hardware cryptographic acceleration.

This combination enables utilities to deploy scalable, secure, and future-ready Wi-SUN networks capable of supporting millions of endpoints. With capabilities proven in India's large-scale deployments, Comminent is expanding into global smart grid markets, including the United States, Japan, and emerging energy-transition regions.

To learn more about how Silicon Labs is powering the next generation of smart grids, explore the EFR32FG28 Wireless SoC and our Wi-SUN solutions.

About Comminent

Comminent Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, offers IPv6-compliant open standards-based machine-to-machine (M2M) communication solutions that are device agnostic and built to provide high reliability. The company's state-of-the-art device management platform is powered by AI/ML tools combined with edge-computing technologies to ensure faster decision-making and trigger control actions based on predefined policies. Comminent has proven expertise in large-scale IoT networks, providing a variety of communication solutions and engineering tools to silicon vendors, module and product OEMs, system integrators, and service providers.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at https://www.silabs.com.

SOURCE Silicon Labs