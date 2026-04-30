Silicon Labs Announces Promotion of Dr. Aslam Rafi to Senior Fellow

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced the promotion of Dr. Aslam Rafi to Senior Fellow. The Senior Fellow designation represents the highest level of technical achievement at Silicon Labs, recognizing individuals whose sustained innovation and leadership have materially shaped the company's technology and long-term strategy.

Dr. Aslam Rafi

"Aslam represents the highest standard of technical excellence at Silicon Labs," said Daniel Cooley, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Silicon Labs. "His work has fundamentally shaped our wireless leadership, and this promotion reflects both the scale of his impact and the critical role he continues to play in defining our future."

Dr. Rafi has been with Silicon Labs for 26 years, driving foundational advancements in RF and analog technologies across a broad set of end markets, including cellular, broadcast, timing, and IoT wireless applications. His innovations deliver industry-leading performance and are embedded across virtually all Silicon Labs products.

Dr. Rafi has authored over 112 patents and has published in leading forums, including the IEEE Solid-State Circuits conference, the Journal of Solid-State Circuits and the Custom Integrated Circuits Conference. Dr. Rafi holds a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Science from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Bachelor of Science from IIT Madras.

The Senior Fellow designation is reserved for individuals whose contributions are foundational and uniquely transformative, representing the company's most distinguished technical leaders. It is awarded through a rigorous and highly selective process, with candidates evaluated on technical mastery, impact on engineering culture, commercial success, and overall industry influence.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at https://www.silabs.com.

SOURCE Silicon Labs