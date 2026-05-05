Silicon Labs Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers $214 million in revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $0.53

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 4, 2026.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered a strong start to 2026 with revenue of $214 million and meaningful year-over-year improvements in both gross margin and profitability," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Over the course of the quarter we saw an acceleration in bookings with declining inventory positions at our distributors and end customers, led by our broad industrial business. Design win momentum continued during the first quarter, exceeding both our internal targets and our 2025 run rate, which was a prior record year for the company. This performance underscores the breadth and depth of our innovative product portfolio across end applications.

Our leading indicators point to both near- and long-term strength, with book-to-bill ratio at a multi-year high and two quarters of record design wins, reinforcing our conviction in Silicon Labs' durable growth trajectory. At the same time, our proposed merger with Texas Instruments continues to advance, and we remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering for our customers."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $214 million, up 20% year-over-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue was $128 million, up 33% year-over-year Strength in electronic shelf labels and smart metering end applications

Home & Life revenue was $86 million, up 5% year-over-year Medical end applications revenue grew by 21% year-over-year



Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 59.5%

GAAP operating expenses were $144 million

GAAP operating loss was $17 million

GAAP effective tax rate was (16.1)%

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.48)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.7%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $109 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $18 million

Non-GAAP effective tax rate was 18%, which is the expected long-term rate for the remainder of the year

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.53

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and durable growth trajectory and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 4,

2026

April 5,

2025 Revenues $ 213,500

$ 177,714 Cost of revenues 86,502

79,937 Gross profit 126,998

97,777 Operating expenses:





Research and development 88,594

88,219 Selling, general and administrative 55,486

41,638 Operating expenses 144,080

129,857 Operating loss (17,082)

(32,080) Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 3,626

3,793 Interest expense (232)

(284) Loss before income taxes (13,688)

(28,571) Provision for income taxes 2,209

1,899 Net loss $ (15,897)

$ (30,470)







Loss per share:





Basic $ (0.48)

$ (0.94) Diluted $ (0.48)

$ (0.94)







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 32,963

32,465 Diluted 32,963

32,465

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended April 4, 2026 Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible

Asset Amortization

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Other Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 213,500





























































Gross profit

126,998

59.5 %

$ 442

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 127,440

59.7 %

































Research and development

88,594

41.5 %

11,416

2,295

—

664

74,219

34.8 %

































Selling, general and

administrative

55,486

26.0 %

9,197

—

11,213

—

35,076

16.4 %

































Operating expenses

144,080

67.5 %

20,613

2,295

11,213

664

109,295

51.2 %

































Operating income (loss)

(17,082)

(8.0 %)

21,055

2,295

11,213

664

18,145

8.5 %











Three Months Ended April 4, 2026 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss)

Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Acquisition-

Related

Costs*

Other Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments**

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (15,897)

$ 21,055

$ 2,295

$ 11,213

$ 664

$ (1,668)

$ 17,662





































Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

32,963

585

33,548





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.48)





















$ 0.53

* Represents pre-tax amounts

** Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



April 4,

2026

January 3,

2026 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 383,089

$ 364,222 Short-term investments 55,767

79,400 Accounts receivable, net 77,120

64,513 Inventories 103,232

95,566 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,113

70,316 Total current assets 676,321

674,017 Property and equipment, net 131,821

128,643 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 20,836

23,130 Other assets, net 61,094

67,138 Total assets $ 1,266,461

$ 1,269,317 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 56,384

$ 50,717 Deferred revenue and returns liability 9,822

5,359 Other current liabilities 66,273

87,711 Total current liabilities 132,479

143,787 Other non-current liabilities 35,448

31,112 Total liabilities 167,927

174,899 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued —

— Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,968 and 32,955

shares issued and outstanding at April 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 177,551

157,402 Retained earnings 920,917

936,814 Accumulated other comprehensive income 63

199 Total stockholders' equity 1,098,534

1,094,418 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,266,461

$ 1,269,317

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 4,

2026

April 5,

2025 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (15,897)

$ (30,470) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 6,047

6,248 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,295

5,437 Stock-based compensation expense 21,055

19,714 Deferred income taxes 1,153

(1,514) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (12,608)

2,412 Inventories (7,616)

22,098 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,813

2,973 Accounts payable 3,387

9,234 Other current liabilities and income taxes (7,415)

11,870 Deferred revenue and returns liability 4,463

3,405 Other non-current liabilities 3,257

(3,279) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,934

48,128







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities —

(19,728) Sales of marketable securities —

10,005 Maturities of marketable securities 23,461

10,675 Purchases of property and equipment (9,837)

(4,852) Proceeds from capital-related government incentives 1,265

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,889

(3,900)







Financing Activities





Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (956)

(958) Net cash used in financing activities (956)

(958)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,867

43,270 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 364,222

281,607 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 383,089

$ 324,877

SOURCE Silicon Labs