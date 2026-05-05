Silicon Labs Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

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Silicon Labs

May 05, 2026, 16:01 ET

Wireless IoT leader delivers $214 million in revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $0.53

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 4, 2026.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered a strong start to 2026 with revenue of $214 million and meaningful year-over-year improvements in both gross margin and profitability," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Over the course of the quarter we saw an acceleration in bookings with declining inventory positions at our distributors and end customers, led by our broad industrial business. Design win momentum continued during the first quarter, exceeding both our internal targets and our 2025 run rate, which was a prior record year for the company. This performance underscores the breadth and depth of our innovative product portfolio across end applications.

Our leading indicators point to both near- and long-term strength, with book-to-bill ratio at a multi-year high and two quarters of record design wins, reinforcing our conviction in Silicon Labs' durable growth trajectory. At the same time, our proposed merger with Texas Instruments continues to advance, and we remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering for our customers."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $214 million, up 20% year-over-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue was $128 million, up 33% year-over-year
    • Strength in electronic shelf labels and smart metering end applications
  • Home & Life revenue was $86 million, up 5% year-over-year
    • Medical end applications revenue grew by 21% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 59.5%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $144 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $17 million
  • GAAP effective tax rate was (16.1)%
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.48)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.7%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $109 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $18 million
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate was 18%, which is the expected long-term rate for the remainder of the year
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.53

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and durable growth trajectory and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

April 4,
2026

April 5,
2025

Revenues

$       213,500

$       177,714

Cost of revenues

86,502

79,937

Gross profit

126,998

97,777

Operating expenses:


Research and development

88,594

88,219

Selling, general and administrative

55,486

41,638

Operating expenses

144,080

129,857

Operating loss

(17,082)

(32,080)

Other income (expense):


Interest income and other, net

3,626

3,793

Interest expense

(232)

(284)

Loss before income taxes

(13,688)

(28,571)

Provision for income taxes

2,209

1,899

Net loss

$        (15,897)

$        (30,470)




Loss per share:


Basic

$          (0.48)

$          (0.94)

Diluted

$          (0.48)

$          (0.94)




Weighted-average common shares outstanding:


Basic

32,963

32,465

Diluted

32,963

32,465

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

April 4, 2026

Non-GAAP Income
Statement Items

GAAP

Measure

GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible
Asset

Amortization

Acquisition-
Related Costs

Other Costs

Non-GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues

$ 213,500






























Gross profit

126,998

59.5 %

$         442

$          —

$          —

$   —

$ 127,440

59.7 %

















Research and development

88,594

41.5 %

11,416

2,295


664

74,219

34.8 %

















Selling, general and
administrative

55,486

26.0 %

9,197


11,213


35,076

16.4 %

















Operating expenses

144,080

67.5 %

20,613

2,295

11,213

664

109,295

51.2 %

















Operating income (loss)

(17,082)

(8.0 %)

21,055

2,295

11,213

664

18,145

8.5 %





Three Months Ended

April 4, 2026

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss)
Per Share

GAAP

Measure

Stock

Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Acquisition-
Related
Costs*

Other

Costs*

Income

Tax

Adjustments**

Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)

$  (15,897)

$     21,055

$       2,295

$      11,213

$     664

$       (1,668)

$     17,662



















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss

Diluted shares outstanding

32,963

585

33,548















Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$    (0.48)










$        0.53

*  Represents pre-tax amounts

**  Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


April 4,
2026

January 3,
2026

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$       383,089

$       364,222

Short-term investments

55,767

79,400

Accounts receivable, net

77,120

64,513

Inventories

103,232

95,566

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

57,113

70,316

Total current assets

676,321

674,017

Property and equipment, net

131,821

128,643

Goodwill

376,389

376,389

Other intangible assets, net

20,836

23,130

Other assets, net

61,094

67,138

Total assets

$     1,266,461

$     1,269,317

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$         56,384

$         50,717

Deferred revenue and returns liability

9,822

5,359

Other current liabilities

66,273

87,711

Total current liabilities

132,479

143,787

Other non-current liabilities

35,448

31,112

Total liabilities

167,927

174,899

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued


Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,968 and 32,955
shares issued and outstanding at April 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

177,551

157,402

Retained earnings

920,917

936,814

Accumulated other comprehensive income

63

199

Total stockholders' equity

1,098,534

1,094,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     1,266,461

$     1,269,317

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

April 4,
2026

April 5,
2025

Operating Activities


Net loss

$        (15,897)

$        (30,470)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation of property and equipment

6,047

6,248

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,295

5,437

Stock-based compensation expense

21,055

19,714

Deferred income taxes

1,153

(1,514)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(12,608)

2,412

Inventories

(7,616)

22,098

Prepaid expenses and other assets

6,813

2,973

Accounts payable

3,387

9,234

Other current liabilities and income taxes

(7,415)

11,870

Deferred revenue and returns liability

4,463

3,405

Other non-current liabilities

3,257

(3,279)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,934

48,128




Investing Activities


Purchases of marketable securities


(19,728)

Sales of marketable securities


10,005

Maturities of marketable securities

23,461

10,675

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,837)

(4,852)

Proceeds from capital-related government incentives

1,265

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

14,889

(3,900)




Financing Activities


Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(956)

(958)

Net cash used in financing activities

(956)

(958)




Increase in cash and cash equivalents

18,867

43,270

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

364,222

281,607

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$       383,089

$       324,877

SOURCE Silicon Labs

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