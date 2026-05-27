Powerfleet and Accenture Launch Advanced Safety Solutions Partnership in Central Europe

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) SaaS mobile asset industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Accenture, marking a significant step forward in expanding intelligent safety technologies across Central Europe.

As part of this collaboration, Accenture has selected Powerfleet as a strategic safety solutions partner, actively promoting and recommending Powerfleet's end-to-end portfolio, including its Connected Warehouse and on-road safety solutions, to its enterprise customers across the region, with plans to scale further.

"As Powerfleet's partner, Accenture provides the integration, harmonization, governance, and scalability needed to move from detailed field data to enterprise-wide value creation," said Tomasso Cesati, Manufacturing and Operations Consulting Manager at Accenture.

A key pillar of the partnership is Powerfleet's integration into Accenture's Innovation and Technology Centre in Milan. This flagship facility serves as a hub where Accenture brings customers to experience cutting-edge solutions firsthand. Powerfleet's technologies will now be showcased as a core component of Accenture's safety and digital transformation offerings, enabling organizations to explore real-world applications of connected safety, risk reduction, and operational efficiency.

"This partnership with Accenture represents a powerful validation of our technology and vision," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer at Powerfleet. "By embedding our solutions within Accenture's innovation ecosystem, we are accelerating access to smarter, safer operations for enterprises across Central Europe and beyond, focused on the Connected Warehouse and on-road operating environments."

Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from immersive demonstrations, expert-led engagements, and tailored solutions that address evolving safety and compliance challenges in increasingly complex environments on-site and on-road.

This announcement underscores Powerfleet's commitment to scaling through strategic alliances and reinforces its position at the forefront of innovation in connected safety.

ABOUT ACCENTURE

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet