Powerful growth strategy drives Tint World® to franchise success for 2022

"With a total of 94 Tint World® locations in operation, we're closing in on our 40 th anniversary target of 100 open stores, with 68 new franchise licenses under development for 2022," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We're also proud to have significantly increased revenue in 2021 to over $62 million, thanks to average store sales growth and in large part to the growing number of Tint World® locations that recorded more than a million dollars in annual revenue."

Tint World®'s extraordinary annual performance in 2021 demonstrates the franchise brand's powerful value and the strength of its unique growth strategy and franchise success model.

"The innovative transparency of our franchise disclosure document has helped increase the number of area developers in the Tint World® family," Bonfiglio said. "More than 30% of the new franchises we awarded in 2021 will develop multiple locations in their territories, which is critical to our growth and also reflects the confidence that our franchisees have in the Tint World® brand model."

In addition to franchise growth, Tint World® has invested in constructing a new 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility to house the company's corporate office, training center, and new Tint World® demonstration center serving to represent the evolving Tint World® brand.

"Our focus on supporting the success of Tint World® franchisees positioned us to continue growing and expanding into new markets even during an unpredictable economic climate," Bonfiglio said. "We are committed to equipping our franchisees with all the tools they need to succeed, including essential technology, operations and marketing solutions, so they can deliver the premier automotive services Tint World® is known for."

Tint World® was recognized as a Fast & Serious Smart Franchise Brand by FranchiseTimes for 2022, and for its continuing achievements in 2021 by multiple prominent industry and business publications and organizations, including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and Top Global Franchises, the Inc. 5000, Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises, the Franchise Gator Top 100, and the Franchise Times Top 400.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

