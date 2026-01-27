Tint World® Ignites 2026 With Powerful Vision for National Expansion

Leading Automotive Styling Franchise Focuses on Franchisee Success, Operational Efficiency, and Nationwide Expansion in New Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, is reflecting on a year of strong momentum and meaningful growth in 2025. Driven by standout franchisee performance, strategic investments and partnerships, an enhanced marketing strategy, and the launch of its online booking platform, the brand strengthened its presence in local markets while streamlining the customer experience. Building on that momentum, Tint World is already seeing continued success in 2026, earning the #1 ranking in the Window Tinting category and #206 overall in the 2026 Franchise 500®, climbing 24 spots from last year and reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

This was also the brand's first year crossing the $100M mark in Store Revenue, signaling a powerful year of accelerated growth and expanding market impact.

"As we move into 2026, our priority is to continue building a franchise system that empowers entrepreneurs and delivers an exceptional experience for our customers. We plan to build off last year's momentum through a focused strategy centered on technology, training, and targeted marketing," said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World. "We're committed to giving our owners the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to grow, and that commitment is what drives every decision we make."

In 2026, the brand has a goal of awarding 85 new franchises, opening more than 50 additional locations, and expanding its store conversion program, which offers independent automotive shop owners a streamlined path to enhanced scalability and brand support.

Strong and Steady Franchise Development

Tint World signed 39 Franchise Agreements with 56 stores actively in development going into 2026. Additionally, the brand opened ten stores in 2025:

Albuquerque, NM

Carmel, IN

Cincinnati-Newtown, OH

Cypress, TX

Denton, TX

Edison, NJ

Marina Del Rey, CA

Ocala, FL

Pantego, TX

Torrance, CA

Strategic Investments and Partnerships

In 2025, the brand announced a strategic investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity ("SGE"), an entrepreneur-centric growth equity firm. This investment marks Tint World's first institutional capital, which will be used to enhance operational support, accelerate franchise development, and further solidify the brand's leading position in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Tint World also announced a preferred partnership agreement with Oracle Lighting, a leading provider of quality, innovative lighting solutions. Through this collaboration, franchisees gained streamlined access to over 25 years of design and development expertise, allowing consistency across the system.

Tint World Introduces Online Booking Platform

The brand introduced its online booking platform, allowing users to browse services, view availability, and secure appointments directly from their desktop or mobile device. For franchisees, the platform provides a modern, automated scheduling tool that improves workflow, reduces administrative time, and helps capture more leads from digital channels. By offering a seamless, user-friendly experience, the online booking platform supports both customer satisfaction and franchise growth, reinforcing Tint World's commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By allowing customers to browse services, check availability, and book appointments at any time, franchisees capture more leads without relying on phone calls or manual scheduling.

Awards and Executive Growth

In April 2025, Jonathan Norman was promoted to company President. The appointment of Norman, who also continues to serve as Chief Investment Officer, laid the groundwork for strategic direction across both operations and investment as the company enters a new era of growth and global expansion.

In addition to appointing Norman to the role of brand president, Tint World was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500 list, as well as the prestigious INC. 5000 list. Additionally, franchisees Alex and Myriam Guerrero, owners of Tint World El Paso, were identified by the International Franchise Association (IFA) as a Franchise of the Year.

Looking Ahead

Going forward, new owner training programs will be in partnership with XPEL in San Antonio, ensuring franchisees receive advanced, industry‑leading instruction. Additionally, the brand plans to roll out new kiosk software that will expedite out-of-store appointments and bookings.

For more information on Tint World® and available franchise opportunities, please visit www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories. Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

