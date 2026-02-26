Powerful Story of Adoption and Advocacy: Inspired by the Life and Death of the Author's Developmentally Disabled Son

Xulon Press

Feb 26, 2026, 16:00 ET

Xulon Press presents one family's relatable true story of adoption, joy, heartbreak, hope and helplessness, written to help anyone seeking spiritual inspiration during family challenges or loss.

GROVELAND, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Karol Glueck Holmes shares a relatable story of  heartbreak to help anyone navigating a similar path of advocacy for special needs children in Only Jesus Knows: Loving The World's Most Vulnerable ($28.99, paperback, 9798868522888; $9.99, e-book, 9798868522895).

Only Jesus Knows - Loving The World's Most Vulnerable

Holmes knows the utmost importance of advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as she and her husband had adopted three children with disabilities and complex medical needs. In this book, the author pens a raw and deeply personal journey filled with powerful emotions of joy and heartbreak, hope and helplessness, suffering and spiritual surrender. The story of Moise, a child from Haiti with a fragile body and complex disabilities, is a powerful and unforgettable example of love blended with God's grace. Through sharing the life and death of Moise, Holmes invites readers into a personal, sacred space where caregiving becomes a calling, and where the Gospel is not merely proclaimed but lived. Her book will have a huge impact on parents, caregivers, pastors, and teachers, or anyone seeking inspiration about how faith perseveres through any storms of life.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Holmes said, "The life and death of my developmentally disabled son."

Karol Glueck Holmes and her husband, Jim, live in a small rural town in the Midwest. They have seven children, five on earth and two in heaven. Their home is often filled with the joyous sound of their seven grandchildren. Holmes spent many years working in healthcare as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist, a career that has served her well in caring for her three adopted children with developmental disabilities and complex medical issues. She is passionate about advocacy of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Holmes finds healing through writing, as she is also the author of Grace According To Gifts, published in 2018. In addition to prayer journaling and gardening, she also enjoys pursuing health and fitness goals, including competing in an annual triathlon.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Only Jesus Knows: Loving The World's Most Vulnerable is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstoreamazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

