Powerhouse Global Tax Partners Join McDermott

CHICAGO and BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the additions of Tax partners Jeffrey (Jeff) Maydew and Meaghan A. Wolfe based in Chicago and Michael W. Hardgrove based in Boston. Jeff and Meaghan join from Baker McKenzie where Jeff was Chair of its Global Tax Planning and Transactions Practice Group and was a member of the Management Committee for the firm's North American Tax Practice. Michael joins from DLA Piper where he was a member of its Global Tax Committee.

"Jeff, Meaghan and Michael are incredible international tax lawyers who understand the value of strong client relationships, and we're so pleased to add them to our partnership," said McDermott Chairman Ira Coleman. "Our multinational clients demand sophisticated and experienced advisors as they navigate the ever-increasingly complex tax landscape. Their addition strengthens the Firm's position as a top-tier global tax practice."

"For years, we have known and admired these lawyers' practices and worked collaboratively for mutual clients in some instances. We are thrilled Jeff, Meaghan and Michael have chosen McDermott as their new firm," said Jane Wells May, global head of the Firm's Tax practice. "All are tax practitioners of the highest calibre and well known in global markets, and our clients will immediately benefit from their arrival."

Jeff has more than 20 years' experience representing multinational organizations in US and international tax matters. He focuses his practice on business taxation, particularly domestic and international tax planning for mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs and other major corporate transactions. He also handles private ruling requests as well as audit and tax controversy matters. Jeff advises clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer products, defense, e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries.

Jeff noted, "McDermott is well known as a top tax firm, but I've also personally collaborated with and highly respect many of the Firm lawyers who I can now call partners. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with top talent across the United States and internationally. While McDermott's Tax practice strength was a major draw, the Firm's collegial culture is also an incredible benefit."

Meaghan represents multinational organizations on US federal income tax matters and international tax planning related to cross-border transactions. She advises on corporate reorganizations, mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and repatriation strategies. Meaghan also assists clients with tax controversy matters and tax dispute resolution.

She added, "I look forward to leveraging the technical experience across our tax network and working with the team around the globe. I am also confident there will be great opportunities to collaborate with colleagues in other areas outside of tax and truly enhance our clients' businesses."

Michael focuses his practice on international tax planning, execution and defense strategies related to cross-border reorganizations, intercompany transactions and global business transitions. He advises public and private companies, particularly in the life sciences, industrial products and technology industries on the design and execution of cross-border transactions, including rationalizing legal entities, conversion of business models/supply chains, post-acquisition integration, pre-disposition segregation and intangible property strategies.

Michael stated, "I joined McDermott because of its exceptional reputation and tremendous resources across the Firm's tax practice, corporate reorganization services and in the technology and life science sectors. I am convinced my move to McDermott will benefit my clients by providing them with the best tax advice and legal services possible."

McDermott's Tax practice has made lateral recruitment a key priority and has successfully recruited top tax talent as a result of that focus, including Dominika Korytek in San Francisco, Alex Farr in Dallas and Lindsay Heyen in Chicago. Over the coming months, the Firm will be making additional tax-focused hires around the globe.

