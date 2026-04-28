Powering Low-Carbon Mining: Sungrow Unveils Mining Microgrid Power Solutions White Paper

HEFEI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, jointly released a white paper on mining microgrid power solutions with TÜV Rheinland and China Electrotechnical Society at the Global Renewable Energy Summit (GRES) 2026.

Mining Microgrid Power Solutions White Paper Launch

The white paper introduces proprietary, full-stack mining microgrid solutions covering diversified application scenarios including medium-scale systems (2.5MW–20MW), large-scale projects (20MW–100MW) and multi-microgrid clusters above 100MW with scenario-specific tailored products and technologies supporting each application.

Sungrow's mining microgrid power solutions are built on a fully self-developed, tightly integrated system architecture spanning PV, wind, storage, charging, and integrated energy management systems, enabling tight coordination across assets and system-level control strategies. It features closed-loop optimization across the full lifecycle, as well as a first-of-its-kind five-layer protection framework to ensure stable and resilient system operation.

Delivering Measurable Full-Lifecycle Value

Lower upfront costs with one-stop system design : PV, storage, and backup power are sized based on site conditions and load profiles, using an intelligent design platform and validated by GW-scale simulation.

: PV, storage, and backup power are sized based on site conditions and load profiles, using an intelligent design platform and validated by GW-scale simulation. Simplified Deployment: Pre-integrated assets with standardized parameters and communication protocols enable faster installation and simplified commissioning, with seamless third-party integration.

Pre-integrated assets with standardized parameters and communication protocols enable faster installation and simplified commissioning, with seamless third-party integration. Up to 12% higher economic returns through intelligent dispatch: The system evaluates thousands of operating scenarios in real time to optimize operations, with fully visualized and traceable performance and carbon data supporting faster decisions and ESG reporting.

The system evaluates thousands of operating scenarios in real time to optimize operations, with fully visualized and traceable performance and carbon data supporting faster decisions and ESG reporting. Smarter and more reliable O&M: Predictive maintenance and IV-based diagnostics detect over 20 module-level issues, with cell-level risk identified up to seven days in advance, supported by a global 24/7 service network.

Five-Layer Protection for Resilient Microgrid Operation

To ensure ultra-high stability of the system, the solution introduces a five-layer protection framework that classifies grid conditions from steady-state operation to grid collapse. Each stage is managed through dedicated control strategies to maintain stable performance. The system enables rapid fault isolation in response to disturbances, ensuring continuous power supply through capabilities such as PV generation and load forecasting, fault ride-through, seamless grid-tied and off-grid switching, and black start.

Proven Performance in Global Mining Projects

"Zambia is currently facing a power deficit of 600–750 MW amid drought and rising demand, with the mining sector consuming around 50% of national electricity and total demand expected to exceed 11,000 MW by 2050," said Chilala Kakoma Bowa, Executive Director and Senior Consultant at the Zambia Renewable Association.

To help address these challenges, Sungrow has deployed a 1.38MW/2.26MWh mining microgrid system at the Naipu mine in Zambia. The project effectively mitigates severe power shortages caused by 8–12 hours of daily outages, delivering approximately 1.9 million kWh of renewable energy annually and significantly improving operational stability. Besides, Sungrow's mining microgrid solutions have been widely adopted across global mining projects. A notable example is the 12MW/13MWh HyIron Oshivela project in Namibia, which operates fully off-grid and generates around 36 million kWh of clean electricity per year, meeting 100% of the site's energy demand.

"As mining operations face increasing demands for energy security and decarbonization, the focus is shifting from fragmented systems to fully integrated, full-stack microgrid solutions capable of ensuring continuous performance under complex conditions," said Rui Sun, General Manager of the Grid Technology Center at Sungrow. "With this white paper, we aim to provide a systematic approach to mining microgrid design and operation, helping the industry address growing system complexity while accelerating the transition to cleaner and more reliable energy."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967604/Mining_Microgrid_Power_Solutions_White_Paper_Launch.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/5941534/Logo.jpg