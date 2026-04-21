Powering Reliability: Duke Energy lineworkers sharpen skills at Carolinas Lineman's regional rodeo

30 regional winners advance to the International Lineman's Rodeo this fall, reinforcing the skills customers rely on for safe, reliable power

NEW HILL, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy lineworkers from across the Carolinas advanced from a regional rodeo over the weekend to represent the company at the International Lineman's Rodeo in October in Bonner Springs, Kan., where they will compete against top lineworkers from around the world.

Why it matters: For customers, reliability starts with highly trained lineworkers. These competitions sharpen the real-world skills lineworkers use every day – working quickly and safely to keep power flowing and restoring service when outages occur.

By practicing complex repairs and power restoration work in a controlled, deenergized environment, lineworkers reinforce strict safety standards and best practices that carry directly into the field. This hands‑on preparation leads to a more resilient grid and quicker restoration during outages, improving reliability for customers.

What they're saying:

PETE WEHR, REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POWER GRID OPERATIONS FOR DUKE ENERGY (EAST):

"Every drill, every practice climb and every task at this rodeo comes back to one thing: serving our customers. By constantly sharpening our skills and holding ourselves to the highest safety standards, our crews are better prepared to restore power faster, strengthen reliability and do the work that will build the grid of the future. That commitment shows up every day in the communities we serve."

ANTIONIO PRICE, REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POWER GRID OPERATIONS FOR DUKE ENERGY (WEST):

"What our lineworkers demonstrate at this rodeo is what customers depend on year‑round – strong safety practices, advanced training and a relentless focus on reliability. These events reinforce the expertise that helps restore power faster, strengthen the grid and deliver dependable service when it matters most. We're proud to recognize the dedication behind that work."

Quinnton Smith, apprentice lineworker:

"I'm extremely grateful for the win and getting another chance to compete at the International Lineman's Rodeo this year. I'm proud of my fellow apprentices from Duke Energy Operation Center for placing as well and am excited for us to get to compete together at the next level. We are thankful to do this job and be able to serve our customers in the best possible way every day."

The results:

Apprentice Overall Awards

East Division

First place – Derby Harris (Roxboro, N.C.)

Second place – Mathew Lorenz (Raleigh, N.C.)

Third place – George Bassan (Wilmington, N.C.)

West Division

First place – Quinnton Smith (Seven Springs, N.C.)

Second place – Tyler Eberhardt (Charlotte, N.C.)

Third place – Carlos Ibarra (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Overall Best Apprentice – Quinnton Smith (Seven Springs, N.C.)

Journeyman Overall Awards

East Division

First place – William Gandy (Hartsville, S.C.), Joshua Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.), Zachary Haithcock (Timmonsville, S.C.)

Second place – Austin Bowden (Benson, N.C.), Ryan Denning (Benson, N.C.), Lane Pickett (Louisburg, N.C.)

Third place – Gavin Frederick (Wilton, N.C.), Tyler Pegram (Henderson, N.C.), Preston Pernell (Kittrell, N.C.)

West Division

First place – Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.), Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.)

Second place – Miles Bell (Tryon, N.C.), Heath Burrell (Hendersonville, N.C.), Jordan Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.)

Third place – Ethan Anders (Travelers Rest, S.C.), Jay Bagwell (Travelers Rest, S.C.), John Hightower (Travelers Rest, S.C.)

Overall Best Journeyman Team – Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.), Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.)

Overall best senior team, East Division – Matt Clark (Southern Pines, N.C.), Hunter Boone (Benson, N.C.), Danny Haithcock (Timmonsville, N.C.)

Overall best senior team, West Division – Sandy Barnhill (Fuquay-Varina, N.C.), Keith Griffin (Marshall, N.C.), Jay Tipton (Marshall, N.C.)

The 2026 Carolinas Lineman's Rodeo was supported by company and community volunteers, including 47 Duke Energy volunteers, 30 volunteer students and staff from five community colleges, 79 event judges and eight bucket truck operators.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Logan Stewart

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy