Powering the Next Generation of Intelligent Readiness Solutions: Virtualitics and OpenAI Announce Strategic Collaboration

Collaboration brings together deep mission readiness expertise and frontier AI models to support trusted decision-making at scale

PASADENA, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics, the category leader in AI-native readiness solutions for government and critical infrastructure, and OpenAI today announced a memorandum of understanding to jointly work with customers on decision intelligence in complex, critical workloads.

Through this collaboration, Virtualitics will integrate OpenAI's frontier models into Virtualitics Iris, its agentic AI for readiness, advancing how agents reason over the personnel, materiel, and sustainment data behind every mission. By pairing OpenAI's frontier AI technology with Virtualitics' deep expertise in readiness analytics, the companies aim to support more robust agents, increased transparency, and greater scalability for AI across government and regulated industries.

"Virtualitics was founded to help leaders make better decisions when the stakes are highest," said Michael Amori, CEO of Virtualitics. "Iris, our agentic capability, was built for exactly that. Partnering with OpenAI lets us pair our readiness expertise with best-of-breed models, while maintaining the trust, transparency, and rigor our customers require."

"Organizations operating in mission-critical environments require AI they can trust," said Andrew Keene, Head of Government Partnerships at OpenAI. "Our collaboration with Virtualitics allows for richer, context-specific results supporting effective use of AI where readiness and accuracy matter most."

The collaboration will focus on delivering agentic AI capabilities for readiness across government, logistics, supply chain and international operations. Virtualitics and OpenAI share a commitment to shaping how AI is deployed responsibly at scale – emphasizing accuracy, security and transparency to help organizations build trust in the AI systems they adopt.

"Readiness is the front door for agentic AI in government. It's where the data is rich, the decisions are constant, and the impact compounds, from how a unit trains to how a fleet sustains itself over a decade," said Aakash Indurkhya, Virtualitics Chief Product Officer.

"Virtualitics built Iris around exactly that, and partnering with OpenAI lets us put their frontier reasoning to work on it. Together we're bringing aligned customers into the agentic age on the problems that matter most for the people and assets behind every mission."

For more information on Virtualitics' AI solutions, visit www.virtualitics.com.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics is the Mission AI Company led by scientists, strategists and servicemembers, delivering AI-native readiness solutions for national security and critical infrastructure. Built on a decade of Caltech research in partnership with NASA/JPL, Virtualitics turns complex data into trusted insights that strengthen decision-making and keep missions on track. For more information, visit virtualitics.com.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

SOURCE Virtualitics