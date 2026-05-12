Friedrichs brings decades of experience scaling human resources and operations functions for global technology organizations

PASADENA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company led by seasoned technologists, product experts and military veterans, today announced that Kristy Friedrichs will join as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Friedrichs will build the operating model that will help Virtualitics scale to meet the next stage of growth. In addition to overseeing operations, Friedrichs will also lead the company's human resources function, with focus on building high-performance culture and strengthening Virtualitics' position as an employer of choice for top AI, sales and technical talent during this next phase of growth.

Virtualitics Names Kristy Friedrichs as Chief Operating Officer

"Kristy brings experienced operational leadership to help guide Virtualitics' rapid growth," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "Her background in high-growth technology companies closely mirrors where we are today. As we continue building the foundation to scale, Kristy will help bring operational certainty across the organization, strengthening our operating model, our culture and our ability to execute in support of mission-critical customers."

Most recently, Friedrichs served as Chief Partnerships Officer at Palo Alto Networks, where she led global partner strategy and expanded strategic alliances. Previously, she served as Chief People Officer and later Chief Operating Officer at New Relic, playing a key role in scaling the business, strengthening performance culture and driving execution across functions. Earlier in her career, Friedrichs spent more than 15 years at Bain & Company, where she advised Fortune 500 companies and led operations for the firm's Bay Area practice.

"I'm excited to join Virtualitics at such a pivotal moment," said Friedrichs. "The company is helping organizations operate with greater readiness and confidence in complex, highly critical environments, and that mission strongly resonates with me. I'm energized by the opportunity to build great teams and help scale the company so that our customers can achieve greater levels of operational readiness."

Friedrichs is known for building high-performing teams, embedding data-driven operating rhythms and helping organizations scale with clarity and accountability. She holds a degree from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

For more information on Virtualitics' AI solutions, visit www.virtualitics.com.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company led by seasoned technologists, product experts and military veterans, is a leader in delivering AI-native readiness solutions for national security and critical infrastructure. Built on a decade of Caltech research in partnership with NASA/JPL, Virtualitics turns complex data into trusted insights that strengthen decision-making and keep missions on track. For more information, visit virtualitics.com.

For more information, visit virtualitics.com.

SOURCE Virtualitics