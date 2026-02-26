Virtualitics Names Salesforce's Dave Rey as New Board Member

Rey brings decades of experience in the public sector software arena as Virtualitics continues rapid growth

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , the category leader in AI-native readiness applications for defense, government and critical infrastructure, today announced that Dave Rey will join the Board of Directors. Rey brings deep experience in software as a service (SaaS) sales for public sector customers, including from his current role as President of Sales, Global Public Sector at Salesforce.

"Dave is a recognized global leader in large-scale implementation of software solutions for public sector customers as they modernize and transform to increase their impact," Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics said. "We look forward to his guidance and partnership as we enter our hyper growth phase."

"Virtualitics is solving one of the public sector's most difficult challenges: turning high-stakes data into decision intelligence that leaders can trust and act on in real time," Rey said. "I'm excited to join the Virtualitics board at a moment when the company is demonstrating and expanding real-world impact across critical missions."

In his role leading global sales and strategic partnerships for the Salesforce public sector team, Rey is dedicated to empowering government, nonprofits and educational institutions to deliver citizen-centric solutions that enhance efficiency, engagement, transparency and data-driven decision-making. Prior to joining Salesforce in 2013, Rey was a Group Vice President at Oracle where he ran the public sector infrastructure business. During his 17-year tenure with the company, he also ran the federal software business for both technology and applications. Prior to Oracle, Rey held roles at Falcon Microsystems, Booz Allen & Hamilton and at the Department of Defense at the National Security Agency. He has a track record of accelerating profitable growth across industries by building sales teams with deep industry focus and strategic partnerships. Rey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Towson University and earned his Masters of Science in business from Central Michigan University.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics is the Mission AI Company led by scientists, strategists and servicemembers, delivering AI readiness applications for national security and critical infrastructure. Built on a decade of Caltech research in partnership with NASA/JPL, Virtualitics turns complex data into trusted insights that strengthen decision-making and keep missions on track. For more information, visit virtualitics.com .

