PPL Corporation Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth straight year, PPL Corporation has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"Creating a culture of inclusion at PPL is paramount to our success as an organization," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "This honor reflects our commitment to advancing a more diverse workforce and fostering a workplace centered on mutual respect, understanding and equality for all – no matter your gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

PPL earned top marks for its LGBTQ+-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, family-friendly leave policies and public engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.

The results of the 2022 CEI are reflective of the inclusive work environment at PPL, including its LGBTQ+-focused employee business resource group FUSE, which promotes understanding, respect and an appreciation for differences while encouraging openness and knowledge of LGBTQ+-related issues within the workplace and the communities we serve.

In 2021, PPL also unveiled an enterprise-wide diversity, equity and inclusion strategy supported by five commitments. These commitments are focused on attracting and developing a high-performing, diverse workforce; increasing diverse representation in leadership roles; maintaining an inclusive culture; supporting our communities and customers; and doing business with more diverse suppliers.

PPL's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

- Non-discrimination policies.



- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families.

- Support for an inclusive culture.

- Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

