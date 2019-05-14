PPL Corporation Holds 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) delivered strong operational performance in 2018 and remains steadfast in pursuit of its strategy for long-term growth and success moving forward, PPL's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Spence announced today at the company's annual meeting of shareowners in Lexington, Kentucky.

"We provided energy safely, reliably and affordably to more than 10 million electricity customers in the U.S. and the U.K. and more than 300,000 natural gas customers in Kentucky," Spence said.

"We invested $3.3 billion in infrastructure improvements to modernize the grid, enhance physical and cyber security, and advance a cleaner energy future. We achieved the high end of our earnings forecast range for the second straight year and increased our dividend 4%. We also provided industry-leading customer service and remained as focused as ever on strengthening reliability."

In addition, Spence said the company continued to support a cleaner energy future, setting a goal to cut PPL's carbon dioxide emissions 70% from 2010 levels by 2050.

During the company's annual meeting, PPL shareowners elected nine directors to one-year terms, approved 2018 compensation for executive officers named in the company's proxy statement, and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

