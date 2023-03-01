PPL Group to Auction Assets from Industry Leading Contract Defense Manufacturer

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC, a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business, is announcing that, due to a plant closure, high quality assets of United Support Solutions – LMT, Inc. used for the manufacture of complex military-grade components and assemblies will be hitting the auction block on March 28 & 29, 2023. The closing plant has been a trusted partner to DoD and commercial partners for over 20 years. These webcast auctions are being conducted by PPL Group LLC in conjunction with Prestige Auctions and will feature much sought-after equipment that was used in the areas of manufacturing engineering, assembly, sheet metal fabrication, precision machining, welding, and finishing.

DAY ONE – Precision CNC Facility

Vertical CNC Machining Centers

Horizontal CNC Machining Center

CNC Turning Centers

Saws, Toolroom, Air Compressors & Lift Equipment

Various Shop Support Equipment

DAY TWO – Fab & Welding Facility

CNC Fiber Laser

Crane System & Sheet Lifter

Robotic Welding Cell

CNC Press Brakes

Spot Welder

Fabrication Support Machines

Welders, Fume Extractors & Weld Tables

Plating Line

Paint Department Booths & Equipment

Quality Control Equipment

"This assortment of late model equipment from United Support Solutions, presents a great opportunity for just about any industrial manufacturing business," said Matt Gossett, Vice President of Valuation, PPL Group. "Additionally," Gossett adds, "with so much shop and plant support equipment that can be repurposed for other manufacturing uses, this is an auction that should not be missed."

The webcast auctions will be held on 2 days beginning on Tuesday, March 28 and continuing on Wednesday, March 29, with bidding beginning each day at 10 am ET. Onsite inspection will be available. Check website for dates and locations.

For a complete listing of assets, please visit us online at www.pplgroupllc.com, or contact Matt Gossett ([email protected]) at 248.228.5320. Pre-auction offers are invited as well.

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

Prestige Auctions is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment, and complete manufacturing facilities. Related services include both online and on-site auctions and liquidations, asset management programs, appraisals, financing, plant turnaround and business sales.

