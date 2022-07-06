PPL Group to Auction Assets from Industry Leading Injection Molder and Ironing Board Manufacturer

CHICAGO and SEYMOUR, Ind., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC, a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business, is announcing that high quality assets from Home Products International will be hitting the auction block in July 2022. Home Products International has been an innovative manufacturer of plastic containers for home storage and organization as well as ironing boards and other laundry products for over 70 years. This Webcast and Online Auction will feature much sought-after injection molding equipment as well as versatile manufacturing equipment from HPI's ironing board manufacturing plant.

Presses up to 400-Ton Injection Molders, Injection Molder Support Equipment, Tool Room Equipment, Mobile Equipment, Plant Support Equipment & More

Featured Assets from the Chicago, IL based Injection Molding Plant includes:

Injection Molders and Related Support Equipment

Tool Room Equipment

Mobile Plant Equipment

Plant Support Equipment

Much More. . .

Featured Assets from the Seymour, ID Ironing Board Plant includes:

Tube Mill & Tube Benders

OBI & Straight Side Presses

Servo Feeds

Straightener & Uncoilers

Press Brakes

Surface Grinder

Shear, Lathe & Ironworker

Much More. . .

"This assortment of late model injection molding equipment presents a great opportunity for any business that manufactures injected molded plastic products," said Matt Gossett, Vice President of Valuation PPL Group. "Additionally," Gossett adds, "with so much other equipment that can be repurposed for many other manufacturing or industrial uses, this is an auction that should not be missed."

The Webcast Auction from the Chicago Plant will be held on Tuesday July 19, 2022 with bidding beginning at 10 am CT. The Webcast Auction from the Seymour Plant will be begin on Wednesday July 20th at 10 am CT. The Online Auction for both locations will begin at 10 AM CT on Thursday July 14 and close at 10 am CT on Thursday July 21. Onsite inspection is available. For inspection details and a complete listing of assets, please visit us online at www.pplgroupllc.com, or contact Matt Gossett ([email protected]) at 248.228.5880.

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress, and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

