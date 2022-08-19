PPL Group to Auction Assets from Industry Leading Metal Ceramics Powdered Metal Facility

BENSENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC, a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business, is announcing that high-quality assets -- including machinery, business lines, customers, and intellectual property -- from the former Metal Ceramics Company of Bensenville, IL will soon be hitting the auction block. Metal Ceramics was a leader in the field of Powdered Metallurgy, producing outstanding quality powdered metal solutions since 1951. This Live Onsite Auction is being held on September 21, 2022 and will feature much sought-after equipment in the production of Powdered Metal Products as well as a wide array of industrial support equipment. This auction is being conducted by PPL Auctions in conjunction with Detroit Process Machinery, Inc.

Cinci 100 Ton Rigid Reflex Compacting Press CINCINNATI 220 DC Compacting Press

Here is an overview of some Featured Assets:

Pressing Equipment including:

o Yoshizuka 110 Ton Compacting press

o Cincinnati 220 Ton Compacting Press

o Baldwin 200 Ton Mechanical Press

o Plus many others

o Abbott 18" Electric Furnace (converted from gas)

o Sinterite 12" Belt Sintering Furnace

o Custom Pusher Furnace

o CNC Lathes & Mills

o 5 EDMs

o 7 Grinders

An array of Shop & Support Equipment

Much Much More. . . .

"Detroit Process Machinery brings long-standing relationships with clients in the powder metal industry," said Alex Mazer, Executive Vice President of PPL Group. "So with this partnership, we can transact quickly and efficiently for the benefit of both the seller and our buyers," he added. "It's also worth noting," Mazer says, "that working together, PPL and DPM have probably sold more used powder metal machines in the past two years by both auction and private treaty than anyone else."

The Onsite Auction at the Metal Ceramics Plant at 110 Gateway Rd., Bensenville, IL will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, with bidding beginning at 10 am CT. Onsite inspection is available Tuesday, September 20th from 9 am – 4 pm CT. For details and a complete listing of assets, please visit us online at www.pplgroupllc.com, or call 224.927.5320.

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

Contact:

[email protected]

224.927.5320

SOURCE PPL Group