PPL hosting annual Supplier Diversity Conference on April 23

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities is hosting its latest Supplier Diversity Conference – an opportunity for diverse business owners to learn about support available to them and PPL's commitment to diversity – at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23.

The free virtual conference – the fifth of its kind offered by PPL – is open to business owners who are women, minorities, veterans, disabled or LGBT, as well as businesses that are disadvantaged and/or located in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZones). Business owners who meet that criteria can register for the event here.

Speakers will include PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin, as well as Bill Pettit, director-Supply Chain; Sandy Schrauger, manager-Supply Diversity; and Kristine Maciolek Small, PPL's director of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management. They will discuss the company's supplier opportunities, highlight support from around the region, and explain how the company is expanding upon diversity, equity, and inclusion programs to benefit the people and businesses of the communities it serves.

The conference provides potential opportunities for businesses to supply products and services at a time when they are adjusting to the economic challenges resulting from the pandemic. It will include a panel discussion about the benefits of building relationships with diverse suppliers and will detail the success story of one company that saw its business grow with the help of relationships forged during the 2020 event.

The event also will highlight the benefits of being a certified diverse business and will introduce business owners to partner agencies that certify diverse businesses.

"We have nearly tripled the amount of our spending with diverse businesses since 2016, the year we began the annual supplier diversity event," Schrauger said. "We're looking forward to building on that success by providing resources to the suppliers we work with and meeting other diverse business owners."

To learn more about becoming a PPL supplier, visit the company's website. For a list of items that PPL purchases, click here.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com.

Contact: For news media: Patrick Lester, 610-774-5997, [email protected]

PPL Electric Utilities

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pplweb.com

