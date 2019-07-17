PPL is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second straight year

PPL earned a top score of 100% on the DEI for its commitment to creating an accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the workplace, the community and for those the company does business with.

"This honor is a testament to the culture of inclusion that is woven into the fabric of PPL," said PPL Corporation Chairman and CEO William H. Spence. "We want all individuals to reach their fullest potential and believe that our employees, colleagues and friends in the community, of all abilities, help us grow and thrive. We are committed to finding ways to break down barriers and open new opportunities for those with visible and invisible disabilities."

The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. PPL's top score is a result of the tangible policies and practices it has put in place that promote the success of those with disabilities. This includes PPL's annual Supplier Diversity conference to further expand the diversity of the businesses that provide the company with products and services and active partnerships with local universities and agencies to remove barriers to meaningful employment to those with disabilities.

"We are proud to have earned 100% on the Index, but we aren't taking our eye off the ball," said David Mino, senior engineer and president of PPL's disability-focused employee resource group. "We know there is always room for improvement, and the DEI is a great tool for us to identify areas of focus where we can grow."

PPL was recognized alongside 180 businesses representing leaders across 28 business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.

