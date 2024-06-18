PPR Capital Management Announces Office Relocation

PPR increases office space by over 80%, adding numerous high-tech amenities and accommodations for employees and network of investors

WAYNE, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management (PPR), a private equity real estate investment firm, has relocated its corporate headquarters from Berwyn, PA, to a new office space at CrossPoint in Wayne, PA. Upgrading from just over 7,000 square feet to more than 12,800 square feet, the new workplace features 41 open-seat desks, eight dedicated offices, one boardroom, six conference rooms, three different open huddle areas, a phone room and a podcast room.

"The relocation to our new office space in Wayne represents a pivotal moment for the firm, accommodating our existing team while allowing for substantial growth," said Steve Meyer, CEO of PPR Capital Management. "This move signifies our dedication to creating an innovative and collaborative environment for our employees and investors. We are thrilled to embark on this next phase of growth and look forward to the opportunities this new space brings to our team for the benefit of our current and future valued investor base."

Noteworthy features of the headquarters include a fully equipped podcast room with cameras and ceiling-mounted microphones, an in-suite dining area large enough to fit all PPR's employees and high-tech conference rooms. Each conference room is equipped with multifunctional 4K touchscreen panels and 4K resolution cameras that utilize artificial intelligence technology to track speakers. Larger conference rooms include ceiling mounted microphones that can more accurately pick up the voice of any speaker while eliminating background noise. Scheduler pads with highly visible LED lights are mounted next to each conference room door and light up to indicate whether a room is available, occupied or will be occupied soon. Wall-mounted schedulers can also be used by employees directly to reserve any conference room in the office.

In addition to the modern amenities and collaborative spaces available at the office, PPR's larger workspace allows the firm to host events for its network of investors directly within their new headquarters.

Within the office building, employees have access to a full-service cafeteria, coffee bar and a no-cost, in-building gym. An Uber ride share program is available to all building tenants to get to and from the local regional rail and Amtrak stations.

As the firm continues to expand, PPR's new state-of-the-art headquarters more effectively supports its employee base and ever-growing network of investors by providing enhanced, high-tech facilities that foster greater connectivity and innovation across each of the company's departments.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm has been named as one of "America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024" by Financial Times and has received a "Best Places to Work" designation by Philadelphia Business Journal for the past two consecutive years. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

SOURCE PPR Capital Management