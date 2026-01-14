PPR Capital Management Reports Record 2025 Investor Growth

Firm surpasses $1 billion raised and reinvested in largest annual expansion demonstrative of strong investor sentiment

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management closed 2025 with record momentum, raising $142 million in new capital and welcoming hundreds of new investors—the largest annual growth in firm history. The milestone year pushed the firm past $1 billion raised and reinvested from accredited retail investors since inception.

The results reflect PPR's evolution from its core expertise in non-performing mortgage loans (NPL) into a diversified platform of real estate-backed alternatives, while maintaining the disciplined approach and relationship-centered philosophy that has defined the firm since 2007.

Record Growth and Market Recognition

"2025 was a milestone year for PPR, and we're grateful for every investor and teammate whose commitment allows us to fulfill our purpose—creating prosperity for our accredited investor community and the neighborhoods we serve," said Stephen G. Meyer, CEO and President. "For 18 years, we've remained disciplined through market cycles, never chasing trends. That approach has built lasting relationships and a platform offering main street investors access to institutional-quality alternative investments across all market environments."

The firm's performance earned recognition as the #1 fastest-growing private company in the greater Philadelphia area on the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2025 Fast 50 list.

2025 Highlights:

Investor Growth: Sustained investor confidence drives record scale and momentum $142 million in new capital raised from 180 new investors $216 million deployed into new investments through November

$1.5 billion in assets under management NPL Deployment: Disciplined growth in PPR's foundational asset class Over 2,200 loans acquired across 43 trades from 34 diverse counterparties 67% increase in NPL deployment over 2024 Active portfolio of over 3,400 loans diversified across asset types and regions

Diversification: Strategic growth across asset classes positions PPR for resilience in all market cycles 6 new multifamily properties added, bringing portfolio to nearly 3,000 units First Build-to-Rent investment, Highline at Knoxville, enters Phase II construction following strong Phase I (92% occupancy and 80% retention rate) Opportunity Fund ends year with 3 operational Tommy's Express Car Wash locations demonstrating robust month-over-month membership growth; 4 additional sites in development across six states

Community Impact: Prosperity with purpose extends PPR's mission beyond financial returns Launched PPR Prosperity Foundation with inaugural contribution to Kerrville Area Rebuilding & Recovery Fund for Texas flood relief Established partnership with Veterans Villages of Philadelphia, including team volunteer day for painting and maintenance work



Looking Ahead

As PPR enters 2026, the firm remains committed to serving its expanding investor community through disciplined growth, transparent reporting, and consistent, risk-adjusted returns. With its diversified platform spanning non-performing loans, multifamily properties, build-to-rent communities, and operational businesses, PPR continues to provide accredited investors with institutional-quality access to real estate-backed alternatives.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management, ranked #1 fastest-growing private company in the greater Philadelphia area by the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2025 Fast 50 list, is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com or follow us on social media.

SOURCE PPR Capital Management