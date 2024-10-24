PPR Capital Management Expands Portfolio with the Grand Opening of Tommy's Express Car Wash in North Charleston, SC

Tommy's Car Wash Charleston marks the second open location in PPR's Opportunity Fund I

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management (PPR), a private equity real estate investment firm, is proud to announce the grand opening of Tommy's Express Car Wash Charleston, located at 4820 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston, SC.

"We are thrilled to bring Tommy's Express Car Wash to the North Charleston market," said Steve Meyer, Chief Executive Officer at PPR Capital Management. "This opening reflects our commitment to providing our investors with unique opportunities and high-quality, real estate-backed ventures. Through PPR's new Opportunity Fund, we can offer our valued investors a differentiated investment opportunity typically only made available to institutional or venture capital investors, allowing them access to growth markets with high potential for strong returns."

Tommy's Express Car Wash is the largest car wash franchise in the United States. Each location features several innovative characteristics unique to Tommy's, including a cleaning system that can wash up to 200 cars per hour using 80% recycled water, a best-in-class conveyor belt, and advanced license plate recognition technology. A user-friendly mobile application makes it easy for Tommy's customers to manage their car wash subscription, operate on-site self-service vacuums, and pay for individual washes. Tommy's in North Charleston offers users convenient hours, open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Earlier this year, in partnership with Olympus Pines, a leading retail business developer and operator, PPR launched its first of several Opportunity Funds. Opportunity Fund I invests in the development and operation of Tommy's Express Car Washes in strategic, high-growth car wash markets across the United States. The Opportunity Fund is managed by an experienced team of finance, strategy, operations, and marketing professionals from both PPR and Olympus Pines.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm has been named as one of "America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024" by Financial Times and has received a "Best Places to Work" designation by Philadelphia Business Journal for the past two consecutive years. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

