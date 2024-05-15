PPR Capital Management Promotes Bill O'Brien to Chief Client Officer

A Proven Leader Driving Investor Growth and Relationships, O'Brien Steps into the Newly Formed Position to Elevate the Customer Experience

BERWYN, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management, a private equity real estate investment firm, has named Bill O'Brien as Chief Client Officer. In this new role for the firm, O'Brien will ideate and design innovative programs to improve the customer experience, ensuring a client-centric business model, ultimately driving revenue growth opportunities with existing and future investors. O'Brien has been with PPR Capital Management since April 2022 as Director of Investor Relations.

Bill O'Brien

"Our investors are the lifeblood of this company. This role was specifically designed to elevate the experience they have working with PPR, not as a tactic, but as a long-term strategy for satisfaction," said Steve Meyer, CEO of PPR Capital Management. "I can't think of a better person for this role than Bill. In his time with PPR, he has been a champion for the customer experience, truly understanding their evolving needs and elevating client retention."

In this new role, O'Brien will serve alongside the executive board as a member of the senior leadership team, taking full ownership of PPR's client pipeline using newly developed technology to curate personalized portfolios highlighting current and future investor needs.

"I'm excited about the opportunity that the Chief Client Officer role brings to PPR and our investors. As the company continues to grow, the importance of building a framework for understanding current and future client needs also grows," said O'Brien. "This position feels like a natural progression for me as I deepen my focus on creating lifetime value and profitability for our clients."

Prior to PPR, O'Brien was a member of the Private Wealth Management team at SEI where he advised high-net-worth families in the areas of investment, philanthropy, and estate planning, and was previously a financial adviser at Merrill Lynch. He is a graduate of St. Joseph's University where he received a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

